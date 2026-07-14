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"We have defanged Iran; now it’s their turn to go in and finish the job that they need to finish," GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, seen in a December photo, said of Iran's neighbors.
"We have defanged Iran; now it’s their turn to go in and finish the job that they need to finish," GOP Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas, seen in a December photo, said of Iran's neighbors. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

GOP Senator Calls on Iran's Neighbors to 'Finish the Job' After US Troops Did the Hard Part

 By Jack Davis  July 14, 2026 at 11:46am
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A Republican senator is calling upon Arab nations to invade Iran if they want to have more than just Iran’s nuclear capabilities neutered.

Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas issued the challenge to Arab nations in a video posted on X.

“They are decades away from having nuclear weapons, and we can play whack-a-mole going forward,” he said, speaking of Iran.

“But here’s another question that I have, and it’s not for you, it’s for the Gulf Coast countries. We have defanged Iran; now it’s their turn to go in and finish the job that they need to finish,” he said.

“They need to send their ground troops in, if that’s what it takes,” he said.

Do you agree that Iran’s neighbors should be doing more to protect their own interests and safety?

“But it should not be American soldiers that are leading the way. I think that they have a responsibility here as well. We’ve done our job,” he said.

Iran has targeted multiple Arab neighbors during the war, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and, minimally, Saudi Arabia.

As noted by the Times of Israel, attacks have been linked to the presence of, or support for, U.S. bases.

In its most recent attack on Jordan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps called on the people of Jordan to rise up against American bases.

Could Arab nations do as Marshall asked? The website Global Firepower gave Iran a decided edge in any head-to-head match against Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab neighbor of Iran.

Related:
U.S. Hammers Iran with 'Major' Attacks During Trump's Primetime Address

The Saudis covertly counterattacked Iran in March after Saudi sites were attacked, according to Reuters.

The UAE has been more aggressive and largely eschewed diplomacy during the conflict, but those attacks were limited to air power. It said that the latest Iranian attacks on its tankers could be the spark of another attack.

In an Op-Ed on the website of Chatham House, Bilal Y. Saab, associate Middle East fellow at the London-based think tank and policy institute, discounted a major Arab military coalition emerging.

“The chances of the Gulf Arab states reconsidering and going on the offensive are low,” Saab wrote.

“As always with states contemplating the use of force, it’s a matter of willingness and ability. Some Gulf Arab states – namely, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – are capable of joining the fight against Iran using their formidable air power assets. But would doing so make a difference in the war, or be strategically wise? Neither is clear,” Saab noted.

Saab noted that attacking Iran could redouble attacks on energy production assets that Arab states want to protect and could even ultimately sever relations with Iran moving forward.

Saab further noted that “some countries like Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia have to worry about entities and cells that can be activated by Iran and threaten their internal security.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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