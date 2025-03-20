GOP Senator Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for 'On-Air Incitement of Criminal Behavior' After He Goes Too Far

The left are back to their usual methods of opposing President Donald Trump: Violence and the destruction of property.

Now that Department of Government Efficiency chair and Tesla owner Elon Musk is in his corner, that violence and destruction will be in reaction to his efforts in supporting Trump’s agenda.

To that end, leftist domestic terrorists are targeting Tesla owners and destroying their vehicles to protest Musk and DOGE saving the federal government money. Because it wouldn’t be a Trump presidency without late night talk show hosts running their mouths about it, late night host Jimmy Kimmel decided to praise these attacks.

Now, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee is calling him out and asking network ABC if they approve of what happened on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

On Wednesday, Lee posted a clip to social media platform X of Kimmel in an opening monologue talking about Teslas being destroyed asking, “Does ABC approve of Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air incitement of criminal behavior?”

Will ABC take any action or make any statement in response to it? If not, why not?” he asked his followers.

Does ABC approve of Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air incitement of criminal behavior? Will ABC take any action or make any statement in response to it? If not, why not? https://t.co/J1n6j28jcu pic.twitter.com/J2JdvGkl5F — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 19, 2025

In the clip Kimmel says, “People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please, don’t vandalize, don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles,” he said looking into the camera while giving a long pause in an obvious “wink-wink nudge-nudge” moment that prompted laughter from the audience.

Although this was the moment highlighted by Lee, Kimmel said more in the same monologue, joking about Molotov cocktails being thrown at Teslas and telling Musk, “When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad.”

It is not hyperbole to call what’s happening domestic terrorism.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said as much in a press release dated Tuesday.

“The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism. The Department of Justice has already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences,” the release read.

ABC should address Kimmel’s idiotic comments.

It’s easy for a multimillionaire late-night host to embolden terrorism from the safety of a studio and forget that he’s doing just that.

Lee only refers to what Kimmel did as “incitement of criminal behavior,” which it is, but it’s effectively incitement of terrorism, as well.

Why should Kimmel be shielded from backlash?

He cannot hide being his job as a comedian as an excuse for everything he says.

He’s an avowed leftist with a highly politicized agenda, and should be treated as such, first and foremost.

