Racism against white people is the only racism in this country that you can build a lucrative business teaching.

On Wednesday, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio blasted an October article published by Forbes that provided advice for removing “whiteness” from workplaces.

The article, titled “3 Ways To Decenter Whiteness In Your Workplace,” was written by Janice Gassam Asare, founder of the diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy BWG Business Solutions.

In the article (which, on the Forbes website, now carries the title “3 Ways To Transform Your Workplace To Be More Equitable”), Asare said that “White-centering” is a “system that prioritizes White dominant culture to the detriment of non-White groups and cultures.”

“The acceptance of white dominant culture as the norm … is amplified because of the lack of understanding and awareness of how whiteness, as system, is prioritized in our workplaces,” Asare wrote.

Vance slammed the article, calling it “s***,” “racist” and “gross.”

“Forbes should be ashamed of themselves for publishing it,” he added. “The author is a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” consultant. I’ve directed my staff to investigate whether her “business” receives any public money from Ohio.”

Warning: The following social media post contains language that some may consider offensive.

I’m just done with this shit. It’s racist and it’s gross. Forbes should be ashamed of themselves for publishing it. The author is a “diversity, equity, and inclusion” consultant. I’ve directed my staff to investigate whether her “business” receives any public money from Ohio. https://t.co/Mce5DFVTti — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) November 22, 2023

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson responded to the post and suggested investigating and referring Asare for federal prosecution under the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race.

Let’s investigate and refer for federal prosecution these obvious violations of the 1964 Civil Rights act which makes overt acts of institutional racism illegal in this country. — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 22, 2023



Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted, “There’s no reverse racism, it’s just pure racism.”

There’s no reverse racism, it’s just pure racism. https://t.co/pldNiF1NQK — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 21, 2023

Another tweet, which has since been deleted, pointed out the obvious — our lives are based in “white culture.” How do we “de-center” from it?

“‘White culture” should be “‘centered,’” the tweet said. “We’re all living “white culture.” Does anyone here speak Nigerian and wear an Agbada? Oh, you speak English, formal attire is a suit and tie, and your whole education is based on Enlightenment thinkers? That’s ‘white culture.’”

Suggesting that characteristics intrinsically linked to a person’s race, such as white culture and perspectives, are something that should be purged from society is the very definition of racism.

Could you imagine the justified outrage if a mainstream publication printed an article about removing “blackness” from the workplace?

Hilariously, the author couched her blatant racism in words like “equity” and “justice.”

Vance is right to question whether this so-called “diversity consultant” receives taxpayer money.

DEI initiatives should not be used to scapegoat white Americans.

No one should be forced to submit to racial harassment sessions at their job under the guise of progressivism.

Catering to every group except whites is not inclusion.

This transparent attempt to virtue-signal naked racism only serves to divide the nation instead of uniting it.

A Note from Our Staff: Did you know that 90 percent of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists. They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out. We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one membership to The Western Journal can make a real difference. We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you. Can we count on you for just a single membership? The cost of a month-long membership is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100 percent certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites. Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please join today. Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.