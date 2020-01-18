SECTIONS
GOP Senator Doubles Down After CNN Anchor Demands Apology for Calling Reporter a 'Liberal Hack'

By Jack Davis
Published January 18, 2020 at 8:35am
A Republican senator who understands what real combat is all about derided the ruffled feathers over at CNN caused by a pair of words for which she refuses to apologize.

The Beltway brouhaha began when CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju lobbed a question at fast-walking Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, who as an Air Force fighter pilot was the first woman to lead a squadron into combat.

“You’re a liberal hack, I’m not talking to you,” McSally fired back “You’re a liberal hack.”

The retort led to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer demanding an apology

“It was disgusting, it was awful, she should know better,” Blitzer told Raju on Thursday. “If they did the right thing, she would personally call you and say ‘I’m sorry.'”

But during an appearance later that same day on the Fox News program “The Ingraham Angle,” McSally stood by her words.

“Senator, do you regret what you said?” host Laura Ingraham asked.

“No Laura, I do not,” McSally replied after laughing at a clip Ingraham played of the outrage CNN shared over the bit of byplay. “And I said it again actually as I went in, I said, ‘You’re a liberal hack, buddy.’”

McSally said the bias she cited is real.

“These CNN reporters, but many of them around the Capitol, they are so biased,” she said.

“They are so in cahoots with the Democrats. They so can’t stand the president, and they run around, trying to chase … Republicans and ask trapping questions,” she said.

According to McSally, she only speaks the truth.

“I’m a fighter pilot. I called it like it is, and that’s what we see out of the mainstream media, and especially CNN, every single day. So obviously I’m gonna tell the truth, and I did it today, and it’s laughable how they’ve responded,” she said.

Ingraham noted that critics claimed McSally has gone “full Trump.”

“Well, they’ve also said that it was ‘unbecoming a senator’ and I ‘lashed out,'” McSally said. “The Democratic senators walk by and they say, ‘Hi how are you today?’ and then they chase after the Republicans. It’s honestly ridiculous as you know.”

The media is anti-Republican, McSally said.

“They’re cheerleading Democrats. They hate the president,” she said.

The Arizona Republican said she has nothing for which to apologize.

“I speak the truth, I’m gonna continue to do it. I’ve done it my whole life,” she said.

“They have a lot of apologizing to do and they should probably be filing FEC reports with the DNC — in-kind contributions,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
