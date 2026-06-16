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Sen. Josh Hawley arrives to a closed door briefing with senators on the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Josh Hawley arrives to a closed door briefing with senators on the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

GOP Senator Gets Involved in Response to MLB 'Penalizing Players for Their Christian Faith'

 By Michael Schwarz  June 16, 2026 at 1:56pm
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Major League Baseball could have a major problem on its hands.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, posted a sternly worded letter on Tuesday demanding that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred explain why the league reportedly issued warnings to three players who wrote Bible verses on their “pride night” caps.

“What does MLB think it’s doing penalizing players for their Christian faith? They owe us some answers. Right now,” Hawley wrote in a post accompanying screenshots of the letter.

“I write with grave concern over your reported decision to issue a formal warning to three Major League Baseball (MLB) players for publicly expressing their Christian faith,” Hawley’s letter said. “This follows a high-profile undercover investigation that revealed at least one MLB team discriminated against a player based on his Catholic faith.”

Last month, the O’Keefe Media Group revealed via hidden camera that Sean Hudson, then-director of community relations for the Washington Nationals, admitted to discriminating against “super Christian-Catholic” pitcher Trevor Williams by excluding him from the team’s promotional skits.

“You must answer for what appears to be a pattern of discrimination within MLB against baseball players who profess their Christian faith,” Hawley added.

The lawmaker then described the in-game incident in question.

Do you watch baseball?

On Friday, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landon Roupp wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on his “pride night” cap. As he explained after the game, Roupp cited Genesis 9:12-16 because of what it tells us about the rainbow as a sign of God’s covenant.

Giants pitchers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker also wore Bible verses on their hats.

“The league’s claim that it merely forbids ‘writing of any kind’ on its uniforms does not survive a cursory review of the league’s recent history,” Hawley wrote, referring to the manner in which the league promoted all kinds of “progressive political slogans” during the Black Lives Matter madness of 2020.

Next, Hawley reminded Manfred of the investigation that exposed Hudson, who was subsequently fired.

“This does not appear to be an isolated incident,” the lawmaker wrote.

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Finally, Hawley invoked Congress’ substantial leverage over the league.

“My concern is sharpened by the singular legal position that Major League Baseball occupies,” he wrote. “Alone among America’s professional sports leagues, baseball enjoys a sweeping, judicially manufactured exemption from federal antitrust laws — a privilege the Senate Judiciary Committee has examined with bipartisan skepticism in recent years.”

For that reason, MLB “owes the public a corresponding measure of accountability.”

Hawley then requested documents pertaining to uniform regulations and other relevant matters.

In 2025, Los Angeles Dodgers future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw also wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on his “pride” hat.

Teammate and relief pitcher Blake Treinen joined Kershaw in protesting “pride” celebrations.

Likewise, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge showcased his Christian beliefs at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Among the 30 MLB clubs, only the Texas Rangers have resisted “pride month” celebrations.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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