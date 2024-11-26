GOP Senator Gives Musk and Ramaswamy a 'Head Start' on Cutting Trillions in Government Spending

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst said it’s been a lonely fight for the past several years to cut the federal government’s wasteful spending, but she feels the tables are turning now with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Ernst specifically pointed to Trump’s announced Department of Government Efficiency, which will be led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The senator posted Monday on X that she’s providing the two businessmen “with a blueprint to eliminate trillions in waste.”

My fellow Iowans sent me to the Senate 10 years ago to make the porkers squeal. It has been a lonely fight, but the tables are turning. I am equipping @elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy, and @DOGE with a blueprint to eliminate trillions in waste and #makeemsqueal. https://t.co/appHGRTtQ7 — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 25, 2024

Musk has said he believes $2 trillion can be trimmed from annual federal spending, which ran $6.2 trillion in fiscal year 2023, up from $4.4 trillion in FY 2019 during Trump’s first administration before the pandemic.

In FY2023, the U.S. Government spent $6.16. trillion while only bringing in $4.47 trillion. The last budget surplus was in 2001. This trend must be reversed, and we must balance the budget. pic.twitter.com/mzLaMTZQxA — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 23, 2024

During FY 2024, which ended Sept. 30, federal spending rose to $6.75 trillion, with a total revenue of $4.92 trillion, for a deficit of $1.83 trillion.

Musk explained while campaigning for Trump this fall that the massive deficits year after year are a primary cause of inflation, because the Treasury Department borrows and the Federal Reserve prints more money to help fund the government.

In a Monday letter to Musk and Ramaswamy, Ernst wrote, “Thank you for stepping up to take on the challenge of saving taxpayers from Washington’s out-of-control spending that put our nation $36 trillion in debt. Your mission could not be more urgent, and there’s no team better suited to lead the effort.”

“… While you’re seeking ‘super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries’ for ‘unglamorous costcutting,’ all that’s really needed is a little common sense. If you can’t find waste in Washington, there can only be one reason: you didn’t look,” she added.

“To give you a head start, here are a trillion dollars’ worth of ideas for trimming the fat and reducing red ink,” Ernst wrote.

First on her list were vacant and underutilized federal buildings. “Maintaining and leasing government office buildings costs $8 billion every year. Another $7.7 billion is spent for the energy to keep them running,” she wrote. The senator recommended consolidating and auctioning off the rest.

Federal government agencies are using, on average, just 12% of the space in their DC headquarters. The Department of Agriculture, with space for more than 7,400 people, averaged 456 workers each day (6% occupancy). Why are American taxpayer dollars being spent to maintain empty… pic.twitter.com/qqhlqb3gRT — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 21, 2024

Ernst also pointed to billions being spent on new programs passed during the Biden administration, particularly the $7.5 billion to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations, with only 17 built to date.

The Army veteran further argued that the Defense Department is full of waste and has not passed an audit in years. Ernst contended the Pentagon squanders $125 billion per year in maintaining a bloated bureaucracy.

– Pentagon can’t fully account for $824 Billion

– $236 Billion in improper payments in federal programs in 2023

– $200 Billion in pandemic relief went to fraud/abuse

– The U.S. failed to track $1 Billion in Ukraine Aid How much do we not yet know about? pic.twitter.com/FJx0zvIwJJ — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 19, 2024

She said she would slash the federal workforce overall, saying many are paid to do nothing. Ernst believes there is $200 billion to be saved per year in streamlining how the government does its job.

In FY2024, U.S. Congress provided $516 billion to programs whose authorizations previously expired under federal law. Nearly $320 billion of that $516 billion expired more a decade ago. Source: https://t.co/gJrbK5egzS — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 21, 2024

The senator would also cut U.S. payments to maintain the United Nations, which runs $15 billion per year.

There is $10 billion to be saved per year in removing people from the rolls who are not eligible for entitlement payments like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Those are just some of Ernst’s recommendations to Musk and Ramaswamy.

Unbelievable — Tax dollars are being wasted on empty government buildings and to study shrimp on treadmills! 🦐@DOGE will end this waste. It’s time to #makeemsqueal! pic.twitter.com/MH4R5PzZLI — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 26, 2024

On Tuesday, the senator told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, “There is a lot of low-hanging fruit.”

