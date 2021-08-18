Path 27
GOP Senator Highlights UN's Laughable Response to Taliban Takeover

 By Dillon Burroughs  August 18, 2021 at 7:06am
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton on Wednesday blasted U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield for declaring that the U.N. Security Council expects the Taliban to “respect women’s rights.”

“This can’t be real,” Cotton tweeted with a CNN video featuring Thomas-Greenfield’s remarks from Tuesday night, highlighting a “very strongly worded press statement” issued by the U.N. body informing the Taliban that the Security Council expects Afghanistan’s new rulers to “respect human rights, including the rights of women and girls.”

“We have also indicated they have to be respectful of humanitarian law,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

The senator then tagged the ambassador in another tweet, saying, “Hey @USAmbUN, see below.” The link included an article titled, “Taliban kill woman for not wearing burqa on same day it vows to honor women’s rights.”

According to the report published Tuesday by the New York Post,  “A photo emerged of a woman in Takhar province lying in a pool of blood, with loved ones crouched around her, after she was killed by insurgents for being in public without a head covering.”

Should Biden be impeached over his failure in Afghanistan?

On Tuesday, Cotton, himself a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, also attacked Biden over his unplanned withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“President Biden rushed this unplanned withdrawal so he could score the political ‘victory’ of being out by the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Cotton tweeted.

“Now, he’s on vacation while thousands of Americans are stuck behind Taliban lines,” he added.

During a Fox News interview posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Cotton said, “The Taliban flag will be flying over what once was the U.S. Embassy on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

“This is entirely a debacle of President Biden’s making.”

Cotton has also been actively involved in efforts to help Americans stranded in Afghanistan. On Sunday, he tweeted, “If you’re an American stranded in Afghanistan, or know one who is, please contact my office immediately.”

He added, “The situation is dire, but we’ll do everything in our power to help keep you informed and to help get you out.”

The senator also sent the information in a news release the following day from his website.

