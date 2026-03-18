GOP Senator Introduces Amendment to SAVE America Act 'to Include President Trump's Priorities'

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri said Tuesday he is seeking to amend the SAVE America Act to bring the measure being debated in the Senate into line with President Donald Trump’s priorities.

A news release on Schmitt’s website said his goal is “to include President Trump’s priorities to restore election integrity, keep men out of women’s sports, and protect children from gender mutilation surgeries.”

“The American people want to see a return to common sense, and this week the Senate will vote on the SAVE America Act to deliver on this mandate. I’ve worked closely with President Trump and the White House to introduce a substitute amendment that will save our elections, save women’s sports, and save our children from gender mutilation surgeries. It’s time to get this done,” he said.

The amendment will require all voters to show ID and proof of citizenship; end mail-in voting with exceptions for military service, illness, travel, and disability; ban men from competing in women’s sports; and ban “transgender mutilation surgeries” on minors.

“As MO AG, I defended our state’s election laws against coordinated attacks from the Left in 2020,” Schmitt wrote in a post on X. “Legitimacy matters. Public trust matters. Election integrity isn’t just about procedure — it’s about defending the foundation of our self-government. Pass the SAVE America Act,”

In comments from a recent interview posted on his website, Schmitt said Democrats do not want fair elections.

“I think the Democrats want to cheat. Everybody knows this, right?” he said.

“When President Trump gave his really memorable and stirring second inaugural address, he talked about a return of common sense, and that’s really what this is about,” he said, adding, “You have to prove you’re an American citizen to vote, check. You have to show a photo ID to vote, check.

“You have to cut down on this mass mail-in balloting scam we saw in 2020 where the Democrats try to cheat, check. You have to, by the way, we think men should not be able to compete in women’s sports, and we should stop and ban the transgender mutilation of our kids,” he said.

“These are all very common-sense issues,” he said, noting, “The Democrats are on the wrong side of this, whether it’s Trump Derangement Syndrome or the left has totally captured [the] Democrat Party. They’re wrong on this.”

“This is a big priority for President Trump, but bigger than that, this is important for the American people to secure our elections and protect our kids,” he said.

Although the Senate has begun debate on the bill, it faces long odds of passage because Democrats are solidly against it, and even some Republicans are opposed, according to The Hill.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska argued the Senate should not use its precious floor time on the bill and opposed bringing the bill to the floor for debate.

“My concern is, it’s not only [not] going to get a single Democratic vote, but it’s a measure that doesn’t really have a chance of passing,” Murkowski said.

“It doesn’t have a chance of becoming law. As we all know around here, floor time is probably the most valuable commodity that we have,” she said.

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