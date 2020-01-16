GOP Senator Martha McSally Shuts Down CNN Reporter On-Air: 'You're a Liberal Hack. I'm Not Talking to You'

Every Republican should handle the media this way.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally taught her party members an unforgettable lesson in dealing with the liberal media on Thursday with a two-sentence response to a question about the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

And CNN’s Manu Raju should remember it for a long time, too.

The moment came when Raju caught McSally walking in a Senate hallway to ask: “Should the Senate consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial?”

“You’re a liberal hack, I’m not talking to you,” McSally shot back without breaking stride. “You’re a liberal hack.”

Check it out here:

After Raju wrote on Twitter that McSally had “lashed out” during the interaction, McSally responded and reiterated the point.

McSally, a former U.S. representative and Air Force combat pilot, was the unsuccessful Senate candidate who narrowly lost her 2018 race to Democrat Krysten Sinema.

After the November race, McSally was appointed in December 2018 to the Senate by Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to finish the term of the late Sen. John McCain.

(She was the second person appointed to the seat. Ducey originally appointed former Sen. Jon Kyl to the spot after McCain’s death in August of 2018, but Kyl resigned in December, as The New York Times reported.)

That means McSally is up again for election this year and facing a strong challenge from former astronaut and anti-gun activist Mark Kelly. Kelly is the husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded by a crazed gunman in a 2011 attack.

Kelly has outpaced McSally in fundraising for the race, according to The Hill, and RealClearPolitics polls put him in the lead at this point.

But McSally’s response to Raju scored her points that could pay off come Election Day.

The response to Thursday’s Twitter post showed that:

With Republicans holding 53 seats in the Senate now, but defending 22 seats, according to The Washington Post, every race is going to matter in 2020 when it comes to controlling the upper chamber of Congress.

Americans have seen what Democrats have done in opposing Trump with control of the House of Representatives. If Democrats controlled the Senate too, a second Trump term would mean unrestricted warfare between the White House and Capitol Hill.

The establishment media, of course, is firmly entrenched on the Democratic side, and Republicans have to know the opposition they’re dealing with.

A good start would be handling reporters the way McSally handled this.

