GOP Senator Name-Checks Top Dems Over Party's Violence Problem – Not a 'Both Sides' Issue

Political violence has become a major factor within left-wing politics, according to Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

“Political violence has become a core pillar of what the Democratic Party stands for,” Tuberville wrote in an opinion piece from Breitbart.

“Since Donald Trump came on the scene more than ten years ago, Democrats have lost their minds. An uncomfortably large number of Democrats now think it is okay to murder someone you disagree with politically,” he said, noting that glee over murder erupted “last year when leftists were celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

“And we’ve seen it again and again on display every time a sick assassin gets close to taking out President Trump,” he continued.

Tuberville cited several recent examples: “Former Vice President Kamala Harris called Trump a ‘fascist.’ Former President Joe Biden repeatedly referred to Trump as a ‘threat to democracy.’ Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump a ‘rapist.’ Rep. Jasmine Crockett has referred to Trump as a ‘wannabe Hitler.’”

Breezing through the descent to such rhetoric that marked President Donald Trump’s first term and the lawfare that marked the Biden era’s attempt to weaponize the Department of Justice, Tuberville took on the argument that political violence is endemic to both sides in modern America.

“The inconvenient truth for Democrats is that political violence is not a problem on both sides of the aisle. I’m not saying no Republicans have ever committed atrocious acts of violence against Democrats — but it is far more common on the left,” he wrote.

He noted that attempted assassin Cole Tomas Allen “doesn’t appear to have been radicalized by some overseas cult.”

“Perhaps more disturbingly, he was indoctrinated by mainstream Democrat politicians, CNN, and MSNBC.”

“We need to stop sugarcoating this and start calling it what it is. Until Democrats start policing the kind of speech cavalierly thrown around about President Trump and Republicans, this violence will continue,” he wrote.

“In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder in September, you heard Democrats on TV briefly talking about ‘unity.’ But here’s the thing – you can’t have unity with people who want you dead,” Tuberville continued.

“There will be no unity and no peace until Democrat leaders like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom tell their party to stop referring to the President of the United States as ‘Hitler,’ ‘fascist,’ ‘rapist,’ ‘pedophile,’ and ‘a threat to democracy.’”

“This type of false rhetoric is incredibly dangerous and radicalizes people to the point of violence. It needs to stop now,” Tuberville added.

Tuberville is not the only Republican to call out Democratic rhetoric leading to left-wing violence.

After House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for “maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time” against Trump, Republicans took him to task.

“So-called Hakeem Jeffries is a disgrace to the United States Congress,” Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican from Florida, posted on X.

“He is deranged, disgusting and violent. It is unacceptable that House Democrats continue to remain silent in the aftermath of his call for ‘maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time’ against Republicans,” he wrote.

“Their casual acceptance of hateful and divisive language enables this out-of-control behavior,” he wrote.

“Democrats must hold so-called Hakeem accountable. Americans will not let the violent and thuggish behavior of so-called Hakeem go unchecked. Accountability is coming to all of these sick extremists.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde, a Republican from Georgia, noted on X that on the night of the attempted White House Correspondents’ Dinner assassination, radical Democrats were holding ‘Death to tyrant’ and ‘Death to all of them’ signs outside the event.

“The Democrat Party’s rhetoric is demonic and dangerous,” Clyde added.

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