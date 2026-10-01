West Virginia Republican Sen. Jim Justice seems to have his priorities out of order.

While denouncing the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in apprehending illegal aliens, he seems to believe throwing a birthday party for his dog is a valuable use of his time as an elected official.

Justice’s dog, “Babydog Justice,” is apparently so important, she has her own page through his official Senate website.

Let’s be clear: Everyone loves their family pet, but a lawmaker having an entire birthday party for his pet is both excessive and a waste of time.

Mediaite said the birthday party took place in Washington, D.C., last Thursday with a “rodeo” theme.

The dog went around the Hart Office Building halls as onlookers took pictures and filmed the occasion.

A digital billboard outside Justice’s office read, “Saddle-up for a paw-ty!” and told visitors that “because no matter what’s going on in Washington, there’s always room for cake, cuddles, and good company.”

You can say that again.

Senate Republicans have repeatedly failed to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act — the SAVE Act — to ensure we actually have legitimate elections with only citizens voting, but they’ll be sure to throw a birthday party for a dog.

Americans should be OUTRAGED!! Sen. Justice threw Babydog a Capitol Hill birthday rodeo while the SAVE Act sits. Priorities: covered wagon, cowboy hat, cake pops, and a hallway full of staffers. Not voter ID. Not proof of citizenship. Not the work they were sent there to do. https://t.co/AFGn9nzQpU — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 25, 2026

While Justice is celebrating his dog turning seven, he isn’t showing much concern for the millions of Americans forced to live around criminal illegal aliens — gangsters, drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists among them.

Politico reported that Justice spoke critically of immigration enforcement on Tuesday, saying that “you’re dragging people away that have lived on your street corner for 15 years, and I don’t know that we need to be doing that.”

He added that “in this situation, with all that’s going on and all the stuff, we probably got to step back from it and say, ‘Maybe we’re doing something wrong here or there,’ and then adjust to that.”

Forget being a serious lawmaker. This is not a serious human being.

Justice’s actions — throwing a birthday party for a dog and advocating for illegal aliens to stay in the country — are more akin to a TikTok wine mom than a member of the upper house in Congress.

Justice has only just begun in the Senate with his term starting in 2025.

He has not wasted any time proving himself to be a disappointment.

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