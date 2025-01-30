GOP Senator Perfectly Illustrates Democrats' Predictability by Whipping Out Bingo Card at Kash Patel Confirmation Hearing

The modern Democratic Party now consists almost exclusively of lying, humorless, pro-establishment, authoritarian scolds.

Thus, even fringe RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) in the Senate feel compelled to mock their dishonest Democratic colleagues’ fear-mongering.

At Thursday’s Senate hearing for Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina whipped out a hilarious bingo card complete with words or phrases he expected to hear from Democrats during the proceedings.

“I’ve created a Kash bingo card,” Tillis said in a clip posted to the social media platform X. He then invited Democrats to take a copy of the card, so they could play along.

“Some may view this as an unserious caricature and not appropriate for this committee,” the senator added. “Sadly, I consider it a serious caricature of what I expect to be witnessed today.”

He then thanked Democrats for already helping him get close to yelling “Bingo!”

“I think we’ll have words like ‘enemies list’ and ‘deep state.’ I’ve already X’d out four boxes in the opening statements alone.”

Thom Tillis: “I created a Kash bingo card…Some may view this is an unserious caricature and not appropriate for this committee…I’ve already X’d out four boxes in the opening statements alone.” pic.twitter.com/BRLXAwVb2W — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 30, 2025

Will Kash Patel be confirmed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1349 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Tillis, or more likely one of his staffers, also shared the bingo card to X.

“If you’re watching the @Kash_Patel hearing, feel free to play along as Democrats plow through with their predetermined narrative,” Tillis wrote.

If you’re watching the @Kash_Patel hearing, feel free to play along as Democrats plow through with their predetermined narrative. pic.twitter.com/k5iS6kFzHN — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) January 30, 2025

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a reliable ally of Trump’s MAGA movement, approved of the card. Like Tillis, Lee shared the card on X.

How long will it take to complete the @Kash_Patel bingo card during today’s hearing? Special thanks to my Judiciary Committee colleague, @SenThomTillis, for preparing this pic.twitter.com/vYbPE0RccJ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 30, 2025

Notable boxes, or “squares” in bingo parlance, included “Pardons,” “Liz Cheney,” “MAGA,” “Retribution,” “Truth Social,” and “QAnon.”

No one, of course, should confuse Tillis with Lee or any other Trump-supporting senator.

In fact, prior to Wednesday’s Senate hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., billionaire Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate during his 2024 presidential bid before the duo allied with Trump, threatened to fund primary challengers to any of the 13 senators who might refuse to confirm Kennedy. Shanahan named Tillis as one of her potential targets for a primary challenger.

Nonetheless, give credit where due. Tillis’s “serious caricature” struck exactly the right tone.

That was never more true than on the day after several high-profile Democratic senators made fools of themselves.

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, for instance, more commonly known as “Pocahontas” for her laughable and cringe-worthy claims to Native American ancestry, came across as a raving lunatic when she defended pharmaceutical companies’ interests against the populist reformer Kennedy on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a socialist ideologue who votes in near-lockstep with Democrats, yelled at Kennedy about baby clothing.

“Are you supportive of these onesies?” Sanders screamed, referring to one-piece baby clothing with vaccine-skeptical messages.

According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, Americans have noticed Democrats’ lunacy. In fact, the Democratic Party stands at its highest “unfavorable” rating since Quinnipiac began asking about the parties in 2008.

In sum, Democrats have consolidated into a party of seriously dishonest authoritarian scolds but otherwise unserious people. Kudos to Tillis for calling them out on their nonsense to their faces.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.