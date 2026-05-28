GOP Senator Proposes Naming Nobel Peace Prize After Trump: 'Biggest Change in Modern History'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said Wednesday that if President Donald Trump can bring stability to the Middle East and end the conflict with Iran, he should win the Nobel Peace Prize and have it named after him.

Graham, who chairs the powerful Senate Budget Committee, appeared on Fox News and said that if the president can get Saudi Arabia to improve its relations with Israel, and if Iran is contained, Trump should be recognized for it.

“If he can pull this off, if he can get Saudi Arabia, the center of Islam for the entire world, to recognize the Jewish state Israel, he’ll have ended the Arab-Israeli conflict that’s been going on for thousands of years,” he declared. “They should change the Nobel Prize to the ‘Trump Prize.’”

Graham added, “If he can do that — and I think he can — it’s the biggest change in the modern history and in the ancient history of the Mid-East, where the Arabs and the Jews live together, where it becomes a center of power economically, not a powder keg.”

“And once you put Iran in a box,” he added, “and he’s going to do that, we’re going to have peace between Saudi Arabia and Israel.”

“Nobody thought that was possible. I believe it’s possible. And there’s one guy can do it: Donald Trump.”

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Trump missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 after he helped broker various ceasefires and interventions around the world.

The 2025 winner — Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado — gifted her medal to the president, however, for his “unique commitment with our freedom.”

She initially won the prize back in October 2025 for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela.

At the time, Machado dedicated her award to Trump for his efforts to restore freedom in her home country.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom,” she wrote in a post on X. “We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy.”

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she concluded.

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025

She later gifted the medal to Trump in January, shortly after he had ordered the capture of former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro in a daring military raid.

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