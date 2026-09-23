GOP Senator Requests Investigation Into Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden: 'Questions Have Arisen'

Well, this is certainly one type of a “bipartisan” investigation request.

Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis raised quite a few eyebrows across Washington, D.C., when he announced Monday that he’s officially requesting investigations into a pair of first sons — one Democrat, and one Republican.

In a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Curtis revealed that he is formally requesting an investigation to be launched into former first son Hunter Biden and current first son Donald Trump Jr.

And Curtis framed this request as an important facet of re-establishing some much-needed trust in the federal government.

“Trust in our government institutions continues to fall to near historic lows,” Curtis wrote in his letter. “According to the Partnership for Public Service, only 27% of Americans have trust in the federal government, while 72% say it is ‘corrupt.’ There are many reasons for this, but an important one is the perception that those with close proximity to political power are provided with opportunities, access, and treatment unavailable to ordinary Americans.”

“That concern should not depend on which party controls the White House.”

Curtis first mentioned Hunter Biden, whose laundry list of issues — from Burisma to tax evasion — ultimately mounted to nothing due to his father’s pardon of him.

“The son of former President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, conducted substantial business with foreign entities, including interests in China and Ukraine, while his father held or sought public office,” Curtis said.

But then the Republican lawmaker set his sights on one of his own.

“More recently, questions have arisen about the relationships of President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., with foreign business figures and the acceptance of significant gifts,” Curtis said. “These include a lavish wedding afterparty, on a private island, provided by Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev, who reportedly traveled to China as part of a delegation accompanying Vladimir Putin shortly before giving the gift.”

“These concerns are compounded by Donald Trump Jr.’s active promotion of family-backed cryptocurrency ventures, his continued pursuit of international real estate deals involving direct meetings with foreign heads of state, and his reported investments in defense contracting.”

“This pattern extends to his significant financial and advisory ties to prediction-market platforms that depend on favorable federal regulatory decisions being considered by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.”

Those are not small allegations against Trump Jr., who had largely avoided the sort of spurious headlines that hounded Hunter Biden in the previous administration.

Curtis again took specific aim at Trump Jr. in an X post announcing his investigation request:

A toaster is a wedding gift. A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else. Republicans nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships. We should not unplug it now. ‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it… pic.twitter.com/dcWqUO6e2X — Senator John Curtis (@SenJohnCurtis) September 22, 2026

“A toaster is a wedding gift,” Curtis posted Tuesday. “A private-island party paid for by a Putin-connected oligarch is something else. Republicans nearly wore out the subpoena machine investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign relationships.

“We should not unplug it now. ‘Trust us’ was not enough then, and it is not enough now.”

After formally requesting that the Senate Judiciary Committee launch an investigation into “the use of presidential family relationships for private financial benefit, preferential treatment, or access by domestic and foreign interests,” Curtis made a blunt plea on behalf of the embattled American people.

“Americans deserve confidence that public institutions serve them — not presidents, political parties, wealthy interests, or members of powerful families. Congress has an obligation to pursue credible concerns wherever they lead and without regard to party,” he said to conclude his letter.

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