Kyle Rittenhouse talks with attorney Corey Chirafisi as the state argues against a defense motion for a mistrial because of prosecutorial misconduct during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Wednesday, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
GOP Senator Rips Biden Over Rittenhouse Comment, Claims Dems Continue to Revert to Name-Calling

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 11, 2021 at 9:04am
Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton ripped President Joe Biden’s remark that labeled Kyle Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” in a Twitter post last year without considering the evidence.

Cotton shared the comments during a “Fox & Friends First” interview Thursday morning.

“I want to focus on what Joe Biden said last year, which is calling this young man a white supremacist based on a few seconds of video,” Cotton said.

“As I often say, when there’s a shooting like this, you shouldn’t jump to conclusions based on some video circulating on social media. You should allow all the facts to be collected and make a reasoned judgment,” he added.

Cotton also commented that Biden’s critical response has become the “go-to” move of Democrats.

“When Joe Biden called Kyle Rittenhouse a white supremacist last year, it really was just the go-to move of the Democrats,” Cotton said.

“They do this all the time when they’re losing an argument on the merits,” the senator argued.

Cotton then applied the attitude by Democrats to the left’s response to school board issues where parents are viewed as enemies for protesting policies like closures or critical race theory.

“They don’t like parents going to school boards to protest what their kids are learning or school closures, so those parents are called racists,” he said.

“They don’t like that Virginians elected Republicans last week, they condemn Virginia voters as racist,” Cotton added.

The senator argued Democrats even apply the same approach to the Constitution when it fits their agenda.

“They don’t like the United States Constitution or the norms and the customs of the United States Senate, so they call it racist,” Cotton said.

Cotton noted the name-calling is a losing approach and said it’s “not a sign” of a strong party.

“They are constantly losing arguments with the American people, and then they just revert to name-calling towards their opponents. It’s not a sign of a party that is strong or healthy,” he said.

Cotton also noted last week during a Senate floor speech that the 2021 elections were a “clear indication” Americans are dissatisfied with Democrats.

Conversation

