Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said Friday morning that he would be open to considering articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

“If they come together and have a process, I will definitely consider what articles they might move, because as I told you I believe the president has disregarded his oath of office,” Sasse said on “CBS This Morning.”

“He swore an oath to the American people to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” Sasse added. “He acted against that. What he did was wicked.”

Sasse did, however, question whether impeachment was best for the United States, given that President-elect Joe Biden takes office in less than two weeks.

“The question is more of a prudential question. What’s the best thing for America in 2022 or 2032? The question isn’t what’s best for Donald Trump,” Sasse said.

Over 200 lawmakers have backed a push to impeach Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, disrupting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Multiple Cabinet members and administration officials resigned on Thursday as more lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, called for Trump to be removed from office or face impeachment.

On Thursday evening a Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered while resisting the pro-Trump mob, becoming the fifth person to die as a result of the riots.

