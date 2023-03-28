GOP Senator Says Member of His Staff Was Brutally Attacked in Broad Daylight - Details Are Horrifying

A staff member for Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was stabbed Saturday, and police said a suspect is in custody.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul said in a statement, according to the Daily Wire. The name of the staff member was not released.

“I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions,” Paul said, referring to his wife.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery,” Paul continued.

BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul staff member stabbed in the head and torso in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/tSOcjXKn82 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 27, 2023

#BREAKING: Senator Rand Paul’s office confirms a staffer was the victim of this stabbing Saturday evening on H Street. Charging documents show victim was attacked at random after leaving Sol Mexican Grill. Suspect told police “voices” in his head told him to do it @nbcwashington https://t.co/MEkks1MrLm — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) March 27, 2023

Sen. Rand Paul confirms in one of his a member of his office staff was attacked this weekend in broad daylight. @fox5dc Court documents show the victim was stabbed in the head and torso. https://t.co/FCTJR8Xbsz — Adrienne DiPiazza (@a_dipiazza) March 27, 2023

Update, it appears an arrest has been made. No word on the staffer’s condition. https://t.co/FpKGhFnlJF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2023

The incident took place Saturday in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department posted on its website.

The police statement said the victim suffered “life-threatening injuries.”

Glynn Neal, 42, of Washington, D.C., was arrested and charged with assault with Intent to Kill (Knife), police said. It was not known Monday night if this was the same person detained.

A social media report said an individual with the same name and age had recently been released from federal prison.

NEW: Suspect (Glynn NEAL) who stabbed US Senate Staffer on DC’s H Street in unprovoked attack Saturday (3/25) was released from Federal Prison the DAY BEFORE — served 12 years for violent crimes including kidnapping/pimping etc. @charlesallen @MayorBowser @DCPoliceUnion… pic.twitter.com/XeOCBy3SsB — Virginians 4 Safe Communities (@VA4SafeComm) March 27, 2023

NEW – Staffer for U.S. Senator Rand Paul was stabbed multiple times with a knife “in broad daylight” in Washington DC. What the heck is going on out there? — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) March 27, 2023

In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota suffered bruises in an attack at her apartment building.

The Metropolitan Police Department posted on its website that Kendrick Hamlin, 26, was arrested and charged with simple assault.

According to WUSA-TV, Craig spotted Hamlin in the lobby of the building where she has an apartment. He entered an elevator after she did. At some point, Craig was punched on the chin and grabbed by the neck. Craig threw her hot coffee at her attacker, giving her the opportunity to escape from the elevator.

