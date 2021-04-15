Sen. Joni Ernst will introduce legislation on Thursday aimed at defunding Planned Parenthood, the Iowa Republican’s office told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act would prohibit taxpayer dollars from going to Planned Parenthood and instead direct those funds to eligible women’s health care providers, according to a draft exclusively provided to the DCNF.

The bill also ensures that there is no reduction in federal funding for women’s health services.

The Biden administration took steps on Wednesday to undo former President Donald Trump’s policy prohibiting Title X funds from going to organizations that perform or promote abortions.

“We must always fight to protect the most vulnerable of our society, the unborn,” Ernst told the DCNF.

TRENDING: Governor to Sign Anti-Riot Bill Into Law

“Sadly, President Biden is working to reverse a rule from the previous administration that prevented taxpayer money from going toward abortion providers.”

“Iowans should not be forced to fund organizations like Planned Parenthood, the nation’s single largest provider of abortions, and this legislation will help put an end to this practice and redirect those funds to eligible women’s health care providers,” she added.

In 2019, Trump stripped Title X funding from clinics that refer women for abortions. The policy required organizations that perform or refer women for abortions do so in separate buildings from those that receive federal funds.

Do you think Planned Parenthood should receive federal funding? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 2% (4 Votes) 98% (226 Votes)

Biden quickly took steps to reverse the policy.

In a Jan. 28 executive order, the new president ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to review the Title X family planning regulations.

The Biden administration’s new rule eliminates the requirement of separation between Title X programs and abortion providers.

Ernst joined a number of Republican senators in May 2020 calling on the Department of Justice to investigate reports that 37 Planned Parenthood affiliates applied for and received over $80 million in coronavirus relief funding “despite actual knowledge that they were ineligible for such loans.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.