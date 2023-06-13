Share
News

GOP Senator Strikes Back with Plan to Grind Garland's Department to a Halt

 By Richard Moorhead  June 13, 2023 at 4:09pm
Share

One Republican senator has a plan that could give Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice pause about politically-charged prosecutions.

Sen. J.D. Vance pledged to block President Joe Biden’s nominations for personnel at the DOJ in a Tuesday video statement.

“I will hold all DoJ nominees,” Vance said of the plan.

Vance announced the tactic the day that former President Donald Trump appeared at an arraignment hearing in a Miami federal courthouse.

Trending:
Kamala Harris Steps in for Biden as He Misses Event to Undergo Two-Day Procedure

“It’s time we stopped just whining about this problem and debating this problem and actually do something about it.”

“I’ve announced today that I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that Merrick Garland will use, if confirmed, not to enforce the law impartially… but clearly to harass his political opponents.”

“I think we have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents.”

Do you agree with Vance’s plan?

Garland criticized the Justice Department’s growing tendencies to prosecute political opponents of the Democratic Party in his announcement.

“Donald Trump is just one, and the most recent example of the fact that Merrick Garland uses his Department for political purposes.”

Vance’s plan wouldn’t ice new confirmations for the Justice Department entirely.

DOJ nominees would have to be confirmed through floor votes rather than by unanimous consent if Vance follows through on his plan, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Democrats hold a slim Senate majority of 50 seats and the vice president, although absences by Democratic senators could jeopardize the confirmation of nominees entirely.

Related:
New Video Absolutely Destroys Left's Narrative That DeSantis Kidnapped Illegal Immigrants

The Justice Department would be temporarily denied new federal prosecutors by the plan.

Vance is going to make an exception for nominees of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Vance’s plan in her own tweet after the announcement.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Nashville Shooter's Autopsy and Toxicology Report Answers Lingering Questions
GOP Senator Strikes Back with Plan to Grind Garland's Department to a Halt
Biden Admin Bans Transgender He's Photographed With After Activist's WH Stunt Goes Viral
Trump Kicks Off Arraignment Day by Taking Direct Aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith
Mark Cuban's Delusional Moment: Declares Going Woke 'Good For Business' Amid Bud Light and Target Boycotts
See more...

Conversation