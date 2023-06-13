One Republican senator has a plan that could give Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice pause about politically-charged prosecutions.

Sen. J.D. Vance pledged to block President Joe Biden’s nominations for personnel at the DOJ in a Tuesday video statement.

“I will hold all DoJ nominees,” Vance said of the plan.

Vance announced the tactic the day that former President Donald Trump appeared at an arraignment hearing in a Miami federal courthouse.

Until Merrick Garland stops using his agency to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, I will hold all DoJ nominees. pic.twitter.com/UVRwi6Ue01 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 13, 2023

“It’s time we stopped just whining about this problem and debating this problem and actually do something about it.”

“I’ve announced today that I will be holding all Department of Justice nominees that Merrick Garland will use, if confirmed, not to enforce the law impartially… but clearly to harass his political opponents.”

“I think we have to grind this department to a halt until Merrick Garland promises to do his job and stop going after his political opponents.”

Do you agree with Vance’s plan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1476 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

Garland criticized the Justice Department’s growing tendencies to prosecute political opponents of the Democratic Party in his announcement.

“Donald Trump is just one, and the most recent example of the fact that Merrick Garland uses his Department for political purposes.”

Vance’s plan wouldn’t ice new confirmations for the Justice Department entirely.

DOJ nominees would have to be confirmed through floor votes rather than by unanimous consent if Vance follows through on his plan, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Democrats hold a slim Senate majority of 50 seats and the vice president, although absences by Democratic senators could jeopardize the confirmation of nominees entirely.

The Justice Department would be temporarily denied new federal prosecutors by the plan.

Vance is going to make an exception for nominees of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Vance’s plan in her own tweet after the announcement.

Yes @JDVance1!

Thank you! Action is the only way forward.

Stop the weaponized government and hold them accountable! https://t.co/9BNnbVXlQW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 13, 2023

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.