Legitimate question: How many “Moron” T-shirts will Sen. Roger Marshall have to sell to make $10.4 million this coming year? Asking for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Marshall, you may recall, was behind a viral hot-mic moment from Fauci’s congressional testimony Jan. 11, when the Kansas Republican asked for the 2020 financial disclosure forms from the nation’s de facto COVID czar. After Fauci said they were “public knowledge” and “totally accessible,” according to the New York Post, he exclaimed into the live mic, “What a moron! Jesus Christ!”

Well, it turns out they weren’t public knowledge; “A spokesperson for Fauci was unable to immediately point The Post to the financial disclosures that Fauci said were public. Center for Public Integrity reporter Liz Essley Whyte tweeted a copy of a disclosure form signed by Fauci in April 2020, but that document had extensive redactions,” the Post reported.

When they were eventually released by the National Institutes of Health, Fauci’s employer — after what the Post described as a “strongly-worded letter” from Marshall to the NIH — they showed $10.4 million in income for Fauci, including $2.3 million in unrealized gains.

(As The Western Journal and other publications noted, they also showed extensive ties to Chinese companies, including biotech firms — some of which have been deemed to pose a security risk to the United States. This is what Fauci doesn’t want us to know — and one of the many ugly truths we’ll keep bringing readers that the mainstream media won’t. You can help us in our fight by subscribing.)

🚨🚨 BREAKING! I obtained Dr. Fauci’s previously unpublished financial disclosures. Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his disclosures being readily accessible to the public which is why I am releasing them now. Dr. Fauci’s Financial Disclosures ⬇️https://t.co/KdRbedRTX5 — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 15, 2022

Marshall is hardly a moron, by the way: The first-term senator is an OB/GYN, which isn’t exactly like graduating with a 2.0 in communications at Kansas State. The GOP Doctors Caucus, comprised of Republican congressional legislators who also have medical licenses, called on Fauci to apologize.

In a letter signed by vice chair Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, the caucus said they “all understand that congressional hearings can sometimes be challenging” but that “your behavior in calling Senator, and fellow physician, Roger Marshall a ‘Moron’ was extremely unprofessional and uncalled for.”

“Considering you are the highest paid employee in the entire federal government, Dr. Marhsall’s line of questioning — given he is a member of the committee directly responsible for the oversight of NIAID — was completely appropriate.”

But, hey — when life hands you lemons, you not only make lemonade but put up a lemonade stand. At least, if you’re Sen. Roger Marshall, that is.

Senator Roger Marshall Cashes In On #FreakOut Fauci’s Insult W/’Moron’ T-Shirts-Marshall cashes in on Fauci’s ‘moron’ insult-Senator’s campaign creates T-shirts w/evil doctor’s face on it-Sells them 4 $29 each. https://t.co/hoOqaR9ucJ via @MailOnline — 66613Skunky13 (@TrueCrimePoli) January 19, 2022

According to the senator’s website, the $29 shirts are made in the USA, pre-shrunk and are a unisex fit, in case you were wondering. Proceeds from the sales will go to Marshall’s re-election campaign, the U.K. Daily Mail reported.

“Fauci called Sen. Marshall a ‘MORON’ when he caught him flat-footed. Send Fauci a message by getting your own ‘MORON’ t-shirt!” the website’s description states.

Then again, the “moron” here looks a bit like our elven NIAID overlord, considering the financial records — which he said were “public record” even though they weren’t — didn’t look good for a man who is already the highest-paid federal government official.

“Dr. Fauci lied to the American people. He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans,” Sen. Marshall said in a statement.

“Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public — it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America. At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it.”

And, of course, Marshall has a neatly acronymed piece of legislation to fix this — the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals Act, or FAUCI Act. Cute.

The act “requires the public access of financial disclosures on the official Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website for administration officials like Dr. Fauci. The FAUCI Act would also provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose financial disclosures are not public.”

Granted, I doubt it’ll pass muster in a Democrat-controlled Congress. However, maybe it’ll make Fauci a little gun-shy the next time he calls a doctor a “moron.”

