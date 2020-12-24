Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

GOP Senator Urges Trump To Sign COVID Bill, Debate More Relief After

×
By Erin Coates
Published December 24, 2020 at 9:46am
P Share Print

Sen. Pat Toomey is encouraging President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief legislation into law, despite its many flaws.

“There are a lot of provisions I don’t like. There’s provisions the Democrats don’t like,” the Pennsylvania Republican told Fox News’ “The Daily Briefing” on Wednesday.

“This is what we were able to get to, and my suggestion would be, let’s pass this and get this signed, let’s get this into law, and we can have an ongoing discussion about where there should be additional direct payments or not.”

Trump had been expected to sign the $2.3 trillion federal government spending package, which includes $908 billion in coronavirus relief, once it was approved by the Senate on Monday night, according to Fox News.

TRENDING: Pelosi Reveals Her Bizarre Plan To Get Trump Out of the White House: Report

Instead, the president called it “wasteful” and a “disgrace.”

“Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn’t their fault. It was China’s fault,” Trump said.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.”

He added, “I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me, and we will get it done.”

Trump signaled he might not sign the legislation into law until larger stimulus payments to Americans were approved, breaking with many Republicans on the issue.

Toomey was surprised by this reaction because “the president’s people were intimately involved every step of the way” as the legislation was negotiated.

He said he didn’t support increased payments to Americans “because the vast majority of the money inevitably goes to people who never had a loss of income.”

RELATED: Here Are Some of Biden's Biggest 'Day One' Promises So Far, Including a Strict Mask Order

“Consider all the federal employees, millions of people across the country who never lost a dime of income,” Toomey said. “Why would we be sending them $600, much less 2,000?”

In response to Tuesday’s concerns from Trump, Democrats sought to increase direct payments to Americans to $2,000 per person on Thursday, Reuters reported.

House Democratic leadership attempted to advance the measure by “unanimous consent,” but Republicans blocked it, according to The Washington Post.

Unemployment benefits for 14 million Americans are set to expire on Saturday and an eviction moratorium protecting 30 million Americans will expire at the end of the month.

“The federal government will shut down Monday at midnight if lawmakers do not approve an extension in funding,” The Post reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







GOP Senator Urges Trump To Sign COVID Bill, Debate More Relief After
GOP Blocks Dems' Quick Vote on Trump's Out-of-the-Blue $2,000 Check Suggestion
Fauci Breaks with Cuomo, Calling His Latest COVID Proposal 'Draconian'
Biden Selects Figure Loathed by Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib for Key Role
Russia and China Intrude on US Ally's Air Defense Space with Joint Military Maneuver
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×