GOP Senators Renew Call for Trump To Seek ‘Snapback’ Sanctions Against Iran, Reject ‘Nuclear Blackmail’

Three prominent Republican senators wrote a letter to President Donald Trump this week asking him to reject “nuclear blackmail” and calling on him to implement “snapback” sanctions against the rogue Iranian regime.

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida and Tom Cotton of Arkansas wrote the joint letter to Trump on Tuesday, as Fox News noted.

“Regime officials have signaled they intend to creep towards a nuclear weapon, while demanding concessions and promising to ‘reverse’ their violations if their demands are met,” the letter said. “We urge you to reject their nuclear blackmail.”

The letter pointed out that the Trump administration “has refrained from invoking the snapback mechanism in United Nations Security Council resolution (UNSCR) 2231.”

Invoking this mechanism means reimposing sanctions that would affect Iran’s uranium enrichment and missile development programs, the letter said.

“Paragraph 10 of UNSCR 2231 defines the United States as a participant for the purpose of invoking the mechanism. We urge you to do so,” the senators wrote.

In May, Cruz — a longtime vocal critic of the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal — issued a similar statement in which he called on the United States “to invoke the multilateral snapback in United Nations Security Council resolution 2231.”

“Today’s report by the International Atomic Energy Agency confirms what I have long said: Iran is cheating on the catastrophic Obama Iran nuclear deal,” he said.

According to Fox, Iran has been violating the 2015 nuclear deal by stockpiling large amounts of low-enriched uranium.

Trump, for his part, pulled out of the agreement last year after referring to it as “the worst deal in history.”

In their letter, Cruz, Rubio and Cotton claimed that from the start, the deal “was built to enable Iranian cheating.”

“That’s how the deal was always supposed to work, that’s how it did work, and that’s why it is imperative that the United States now respond forcefully to Iran’s systematic violations by ending civil-nuclear waivers and invoking the U.N. snapback,” the senators wrote.

One day after they sent the letter, Trump issued an ominous warning directed at Iran.

“Iran has just issued a New Warning. [Iranian President Hassan] Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to ‘any amount we want’ if there is no new Nuclear Deal,” Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to “any amount we want” if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

“Be careful with the threats, Iran,” he said. “They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

