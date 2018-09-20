GOP Staff Questioned Kavanaugh After Allegations Surfaced. Dems Refused To Participate

Faced with the chance to question under oath one of the major figures in the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Senate staff members of one party decided not to bother.

According to information from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, staff members quizzed Kavanaugh under oath about a claim from Christine Blasey Ford that during a high school party in the 1980s he maneuvered her into a bedroom, and later tried to take off her clothes and climb on her.

Kavanaugh has said the incident never took place.

On Monday, staff interviewed Judge Kavanaugh under penalty of felony. Democratic staff was invited and could have asked any question of Judge Kavanaugh. They declined to participate. — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 20, 2018

“On Monday, staff interviewed Judge Kavanaugh under penalty of felony. Democratic staff was invited and could have asked any question of Judge Kavanaugh. They declined to participate,” the committee said in a tweet.

The incident was also revealed by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley in a Wednesday letter to Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, according to a letter released by the committee.

“As you know, the Majority staff spoke with Judge Kavanaugh as part of the background investigation. Judge Kavanaugh immediately agreed to cooperate with Senate investigators. He sat for a transcribed interview on Monday. He understood that he was under penalty of felony, if he was not truthful. He fully, candidly, and unequivocally answered all questions. We have no reason to doubt the truthfulness of Judge Kavanaugh’s testimony. Judge Kavanaugh volunteered to come back to a public hearing,” the Iowa Republican wrote.

“As is standard practice, we invited the Minority staff to participate and ask Judge Kavanaugh its own questions, but the Minority staff declined. The Majority staff has also sought to set up interviews with Dr. Ford, Mark Judge, and two other alleged witnesses. The Minority staff is welcome to participate in the investigative process as well, but it has thus far declined,” Grassley added.

The Judiciary Committee kept up its high-pressure Twitter campaign Thursday.

Staff contacted Mark Judge and obtained a statement under penalty of felony. Staff contacted third person allegedly at party described by Dr. Ford and obtained a statement under penalty of felony. Staff contacted fourth person allegedly at party. — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 20, 2018

“Staff contacted Mark Judge and obtained a statement under penalty of felony. Staff contacted third person allegedly at party described by Dr. Ford and obtained a statement under penalty of felony. Staff contacted fourth person allegedly at party,” the committee tweeted, tweaking Democrats for not getting involved.

The stream of tweets noted that Senate Republicans, who hold the majority, keep trying to talk to Ford about her accusations.

Her attorneys say there needs to be an investigation, which is exactly what the committee has been doing all week. And we would love to hear from Dr. Ford. Democratic staff is invited to participate fully every step of the way. — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) September 20, 2018

“Her attorneys say there needs to be an investigation, which is exactly what the committee has been doing all week. And we would love to hear from Dr. Ford. Democratic staff is invited to participate fully every step of the way,” the committee tweeted again Thursday.

On Thursday, Debra Katz, Ford’s attorney, said her client might agree to testify, but that Monday was not in the cards. She also said that any agreement would require safe and fair conditions for Ford.

Kavanaugh has said he will testify in any manner required.

