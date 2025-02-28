Share
A GOP staffer used an official House Judiciary social media account to post a joke about the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile case.
A GOP staffer used an official House Judiciary social media account to post a joke about the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile case. (YayaErnst / Getty Images)

GOP Staffer Signs Own Political Death Warrant with Sick Epstein Files Joke, Making Mockery of Victims' Pain

 By Samuel Short  February 28, 2025 at 2:33pm
Thursday’s release of a paltry 200 pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files felt underwhelming and was met with many Americans wanting more information from the FBI and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In fact, the files were so underwhelming, one staffer for the House Judiciary GOP account on social media platform X decided to harness the public’s yearning for more information in service of a joke.

A now-deleted post was recorded by Florida Voice News Assistant Director Eric Daugherty showing a post made by the House Judiciary GOP account with a link named “EpsteinFilesV2.”

For context, Thursday’s release was dubbed “Phase 1,” implying plans to release more.

The link in the post redirected to a music video of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” making the House Judiciary’s post a “Rickroll,” a type of internet prank associated with the 1987 hit song.

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the declassification task force, responded in a post screenshotted by Daugherty, saying, “The amount of people hurt by Epstein is not a joke. Whoever posted this is going to get fired.”

She called the prank “Disgusting behavior.”

If Luna’s post is any indication of how the rest of her party feels about this, the staffer is going to be absolutely raked over the coals for this post and will most likely be let go.

The whole post was made in incredibly bad taste, given the situation.

The American people want to know who was involved in a wicked, cruel, and downright evil pedophile ring.

The innocent children who have had their lives ruined deserve justice.

Those who exploited them must be outed and face justice.

Republican lawmakers need to be better than this.

People expect answers from Bondi and President Donald Trump.

Should the staffer who pulled this sick joke be exposed publicly and fired immediately?

Although the midterm elections next year seem like a distant hurdle, it is critical to Republican’s success to maintain their current momentum in supporting the president’s agenda. That means releasing all the Epstein files.

This is not a staffer using a personal account to make a joke about children being sexually exploited; this was done through an official account.

If Republicans want to prove they’re better than Democrats — whose staffers notoriously used committee meeting halls to sodomize each other, now is their chance.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




