GOP Staffer Signs Own Political Death Warrant with Sick Epstein Files Joke, Making Mockery of Victims' Pain

Thursday’s release of a paltry 200 pages from the Jeffrey Epstein files felt underwhelming and was met with many Americans wanting more information from the FBI and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

In fact, the files were so underwhelming, one staffer for the House Judiciary GOP account on social media platform X decided to harness the public’s yearning for more information in service of a joke.

A now-deleted post was recorded by Florida Voice News Assistant Director Eric Daugherty showing a post made by the House Judiciary GOP account with a link named “EpsteinFilesV2.”

For context, Thursday’s release was dubbed “Phase 1,” implying plans to release more.

The link in the post redirected to a music video of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” making the House Judiciary’s post a “Rickroll,” a type of internet prank associated with the 1987 hit song.

JUST IN: House Judiciary GOP posts “Epstein Files V2” Rickroll. pic.twitter.com/Yx4tOO9nJo — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 27, 2025

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who is leading the declassification task force, responded in a post screenshotted by Daugherty, saying, “The amount of people hurt by Epstein is not a joke. Whoever posted this is going to get fired.”

She called the prank “Disgusting behavior.”

🚨 Declassification task force leader Anna Paulina Luna says the person who rick-rolled everyone during the anticipated release of the Epstein files “is going to get fired.” “Disgusting behavior.” https://t.co/UEwsMnPiJ3 pic.twitter.com/jRtkpgUufO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 28, 2025

If Luna’s post is any indication of how the rest of her party feels about this, the staffer is going to be absolutely raked over the coals for this post and will most likely be let go.

The whole post was made in incredibly bad taste, given the situation.

The American people want to know who was involved in a wicked, cruel, and downright evil pedophile ring.

The innocent children who have had their lives ruined deserve justice.

Those who exploited them must be outed and face justice.

Republican lawmakers need to be better than this.

People expect answers from Bondi and President Donald Trump.

Although the midterm elections next year seem like a distant hurdle, it is critical to Republican’s success to maintain their current momentum in supporting the president’s agenda. That means releasing all the Epstein files.

This is not a staffer using a personal account to make a joke about children being sexually exploited; this was done through an official account.

If Republicans want to prove they’re better than Democrats — whose staffers notoriously used committee meeting halls to sodomize each other, now is their chance.

