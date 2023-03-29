GOP Staffer Who Was Stabbed Identified, Parents Release Statement - 1 Thing Saved His Life

“The joy of the Lord is my strength” is what Phillip Todd has repeatedly said after being brutally stabbed in Washington ,D.C., on Saturday

Todd, a member of the staff of GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, has continually quoted Nehemiah 8:10 while in recovery from the seemingly random attack, a statement from his family said, which was posted in a tweet by Henry Rodgers of The Daily Caller.

NEW update from the parents of Rand Paul’s staffer, Phillip Todd, who was brutally stabbed in DC: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/KePtpxlXxj — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 29, 2023

Having just left a Mexican restaurant, Todd and a friend were walking in the 1300 block of H Street NE when, a man suddenly appeared from behind a wall and stabbed Todd, the New York Post reported.

During the attack, the assailant said nothing, according to authorities. Todd’s parents said his life was saved by intervention by his friend.

Arrested was Glynn Neal of Washington D.C. who had just been released from prison the day before after serving a federal sentence following a 2011 conviction for pandering, threatening to kidnap and more.

Todd’s parents issued a statement regarding their son’s attack. “As the parents of Phillip Todd, we would like to give an update on our son’s condition, which will hopefully answer many of the questions we’ve received.”

They went on to say that their son was in stable condition following trauma surgery. Besides knife wounds, he also suffered a fractured skull, which will require “non-invasive neurosurgery.”

“He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health,” the family said.

“Our son and our family draw strength from our faith to see us through this challenging time. Phillip is conscious and alert and has repeatedly stated, ‘the joy of the Lord is my strength’ (Nehemiah 8:10),” according to the parents.

Following the attack, Sen. Paul stated, according to the Post: “This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested.”

A request for a respect of privacy for Todd and his family came from both his parents and Paul.

Meanwhile, earlier this month the House Oversight Committee, under the direction of Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky invited D.C. officials to testify in a hearing regarding crime and safety in the city, according to letters obtained by the Daily Caller.

“Congress has sent a clear message to the D.C. Council: It’s time to make our nation’s capital safe again,” Comer said.

“All Americans should feel safe in their capital city, but radical left-wing policies have led to a crime crisis and rampant homelessness.”

For their part, Todd’s parents commended the “professionalism of the Washington D.C. police department in capturing the attacker, with the EMS and first responders’ quick response at the scene.”

