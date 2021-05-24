Several Republican led states are beginning to take legal action in order to challenge the Biden administrations reversal of Trump era immigration policies.

Arizona, Missouri and Texas, all have ongoing litigation regarding federal government’s border policies in an effort to get stricter guidelines to mitigate the border crisis.

“As attorney general I have certain tools in my toolbox, and I have said I am going to do everything I can to enforce the rule of law and to protect hard-working American taxpayers,” Arizona Attorney Gen. Mark Brnovich told Fox News.

Arizona and Missouri are currently suing over the administration’s new enforcement guidelines.

These guidelines make it more difficult for Immigration and Customs and Enforcement officials to deport migrants without “pre-approval” from higher up’s unless they pose a safety risk, Fox News reported.

This followed the state of Texas winning a lawsuit against the federal government over President Joe Biden’s 100-day moratorium on deportations altogether.

“This is a big win for Texas and the nation. It sends a clear message to the Biden administration that they will not be able to violate federal immigration law and endanger the lives of Texans,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement about the legal victory.

“This Administration’s failed policies have only exacerbated the crisis at our southern border, and further exhausted the regular duties of our law enforcement officers,” he added.

The trio of states has also filed a preliminary injunction requesting that the federal government reinstates the Migrant Protection Protocols.

The Trump administration used the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, to keep migrants in Mexico prior to their court hearing, which prevented overcrowding issues in border facilities but created issues in Mexican border communities.

“We’re asking the court to side with our office and issue a preliminary injunction, which would require the Biden Administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said, according to Fox News.

“My office will never back down from fighting human trafficking and ensuring that all six million Missourians are safe.”

Between poor conditions at facilities with unaccompanied minors and a record-shattering number of border crossings beginning in March, it is no surprise that states are taking swift legal action that counters Biden’s immigration agenda.

However, the administration is almost embarrassingly being forced to walk back some of their policies, which they quickly imposed to appear more ethical than the previous White House.

Psaki does not confirm whether Kamala Harris will visit the southern border amid the current border crisis pic.twitter.com/xAps09mxqv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 24, 2021

There needs to be a clear understanding that the border crisis is a multifaceted issue that requires securing the border and processing the migrants who have come across the border who do not pose a risk.

Republicans and even some Democrats know that the situation at the border continues to be unacceptable, and action through every outlet possible is necessary.

