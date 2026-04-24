GOP Turns Up the Heat on SPLC: Investigation Expands, Puts Biden Connections and Lifetime Judge Under Microscope

When it rains, it pours. Just ask the embattled Southern Poverty Law Center.

The hyper-progressive nonprofit came under intense scrutiny this week when the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that the activist group had been issued an 11-count indictment by a federal grand jury in Alabama.

The charges alleged that the SPLC — an advocacy entity that purports to combat “hate” — had actually spent years funneling money into the very groups it’s supposed to be pushing back against, like the Ku Klux Klan.

Today, a grand jury in Alabama returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering.

@splcenter stands accused of manufacturing and creating… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 21, 2026

“Today, a grand jury in Alabama returned an 11-count indictment charging the Southern Poverty Law Center with wire fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit concealment money laundering,” acting Attorney General Todd Blanche posted to X. “[The SPLC] stands accused of manufacturing and creating the very extremism it purports to oppose.

“Instead of dismantling extremism, [the SPLC] was funding it.”

Blanche ended his post with, “Today is just the beginning, stay tuned.”

Turns out that Blanche was right — Tuesday was just the beginning for the SPLC.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to SPLC President Bryan Fair letting him know that it’s not just the Justice Department looking into his organization.

“At no point did the SPLC inform its donors that their charitable donations might be used to pay leaders of violent hate groups,” the letter read. “To conceal the source of these payments, the SPLC allegedly opened bank accounts under the name of various fictitious entities and transferred funds from those accounts to their informants.”

“According to the indictment, these entities ‘were never incorporated, had no bona fide employees, and conducted no actual business.’ Rather, their sole purpose was to enable the SPLC “to conduct financial transactions that made it appear as if the [informants] were receiving money from the fictitious entities rather than receiving donated funds from the SPLC.”

The committee, spearheaded by fiery Rep. Jim Jordan, wasn’t done, however.

Jordan demanded that the SPLC hand over a trove of documents, showcasing where money went and — perhaps more importantly — any and all communications with the administration of former President Joe Biden.

“The Committee on the Judiciary has been conducting oversight of the Biden-Harris Administration’s close coordination with the SPLC on federal civil rights matters,” Jordan continued in the letter. “We have found that an internal FBI system contained at least 13 documents, including the Richmond memorandum that labeled traditional Catholics as ‘violent extremists,’ that cited material from the SPLC.”

According to Fox News, the Judiciary Committee’s Senate counterparts — at least the Republicans — have made known that there’s one more person worth looking into.

Every individual associated with SPLC should have to answer for what they knew about the organization’s extremist ties, and when. That includes Nancy Abudu, SPLC’s former litigation director who Biden appointed as a lifetime judge on the 11th Circuit. https://t.co/by0NA9Oz5i — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) April 22, 2026

“Every individual associated with SPLC should have to answer for what they knew about the organization’s extremist ties, and when,” the Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans posted. “That includes Nancy Abudu, SPLC’s former litigation director who Biden appointed as a lifetime judge on the 11th Circuit.”

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