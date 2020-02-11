SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

GOP Turns Impeachment into Giant Win with Massive Fundraising in Final Days

President Donald Trump gives his audience a thumb's up last week during a speech at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina.Sean Rayford / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump gives his audience a thumb's up last week during a speech at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, North Carolina. In a Twitter post on Monday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that the Republican National Committee and Trump's re-election team had raised $17 million in the 10 days leading up to Trump's acquittal on impeachment charges in the Senate. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published February 11, 2020 at 3:06pm
Print

With every passing day, the ginned-up impeachment trial of President Donald Trump looks more and more like a disaster for Democrats.

In a fundraising announcement this week, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made it clear just how big of a disaster it’s been.

The RNC raised more than $1 million a day for the final 10 days heading into Trump’s acquittal last week, McDaniel wrote in a Twitter post Monday.

And that’s only in the first month of 2020, which in itself is following a year that saw an RNC fundraising total of $241.1 million, a record for a year that didn’t feature a presidential election, Breitbart News reported.

TRENDING: Nearly 3 Years Later, FBI Director Admits Surveillance of Carter Page Was Illegal

“The Trump campaign … broke an online record by raising over $1M *every day* for 10 days leading up to @realDonaldTrump’s acquittal, totaling over $17M,” McDaniel wrote.

“We already have 500K volunteers trained and activated. Democrats’ sham is helping us grow our grassroots army even more!”

The flood of support doesn’t appear to be limited to the president, though. His party’s congressional fundraising wing is apparently benefiting, too.

Do you think Trump will win re-election in November?

At a time when a Gallup poll released Feb. 4 showed more Americans identify as Republican or leaning Republican (48 percent) than Democrat or leaning Democrat (44 percent), the Republican National Congressional Committee has outraised its Democratic counterpart.

The RNCC, which raises money for GOP congressional candidates, reported raising $12.6 million, according to Politico.

That tops the Democratic Congressional Committee by $500,000, Politico reported. Not only was it the first time the RNCC outraised the DNCC, but it also came in a month when the DCCC had beaten its own record.

Naturally, McDaniel’s announcement post was flooded with Twitter responses from liberals – who must drive themselves crazy imagining how clever they are.

(“Any of those donations form Americans or did they all originate from Russia?” wrote one who must fancy himself a wag.)

RELATED: Imploding Biden Undermines Himself by Saying Even ‘Mickey Mouse’ Could Beat Trump

But there were plenty of real responses cheering the news.

That last one hits it right on the head.

”Money is the mother’s milk of politics” is an old saying, and true as far as it goes, even if it is generally attributed to a California Democrat – the late former California Assembly Speaker Jesse Unruh, according to The New York Times.

But without Americans actually turning out to vote to keep Trump in office, all the money in the Trump re-election campaign and the Republican National Congressional Committee won’t mean a thing.

If Trump supporters do get out to vote – not just in the swing states but throughout the country – there’s a chance that not only will the president stay in the White House, but he could be working with a House of Representatives run by sane people — i.e. not Democrats — in 2021.

That would be an ideological disaster for the progressive agenda, of course. And a personal and political disaster for deranged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her clapping seals in the Democratic conference.

But when they decided to impeach the president and try to overturn the results of the 2016 election, it’s a disaster they asked for themselves.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







GOP Turns Impeachment into Giant Win with Massive Fundraising in Final Days
Poll Finds Two-Thirds of Voters Think Trump Will Be Re-Elected; Media Tries To Ignore It
NYT Columnist Calls Trump's Illegal Alien Crime Stories 'Bogus,' So DHS Sets Him Straight
Politics-Infested Oscars Hit All-Time Ratings Low. Will Hollywood Finally Wake Up?
Desperate Biden Calls Rudy a 'Thug,' Bluffs Badly When CBS Asks About Hunter
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×