GOP Turns Impeachment into Giant Win with Massive Fundraising in Final Days

With every passing day, the ginned-up impeachment trial of President Donald Trump looks more and more like a disaster for Democrats.

In a fundraising announcement this week, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made it clear just how big of a disaster it’s been.

The RNC raised more than $1 million a day for the final 10 days heading into Trump’s acquittal last week, McDaniel wrote in a Twitter post Monday.

And that’s only in the first month of 2020, which in itself is following a year that saw an RNC fundraising total of $241.1 million, a record for a year that didn’t feature a presidential election, Breitbart News reported.

“The Trump campaign … broke an online record by raising over $1M *every day* for 10 days leading up to @realDonaldTrump’s acquittal, totaling over $17M,” McDaniel wrote.

“We already have 500K volunteers trained and activated. Democrats’ sham is helping us grow our grassroots army even more!”

The flood of support doesn’t appear to be limited to the president, though. His party’s congressional fundraising wing is apparently benefiting, too.

At a time when a Gallup poll released Feb. 4 showed more Americans identify as Republican or leaning Republican (48 percent) than Democrat or leaning Democrat (44 percent), the Republican National Congressional Committee has outraised its Democratic counterpart.

The RNCC, which raises money for GOP congressional candidates, reported raising $12.6 million, according to Politico.

That tops the Democratic Congressional Committee by $500,000, Politico reported. Not only was it the first time the RNCC outraised the DNCC, but it also came in a month when the DCCC had beaten its own record.

That last one hits it right on the head.

”Money is the mother’s milk of politics” is an old saying, and true as far as it goes, even if it is generally attributed to a California Democrat – the late former California Assembly Speaker Jesse Unruh, according to The New York Times.

But without Americans actually turning out to vote to keep Trump in office, all the money in the Trump re-election campaign and the Republican National Congressional Committee won’t mean a thing.

If Trump supporters do get out to vote – not just in the swing states but throughout the country – there’s a chance that not only will the president stay in the White House, but he could be working with a House of Representatives run by sane people — i.e. not Democrats — in 2021.

That would be an ideological disaster for the progressive agenda, of course. And a personal and political disaster for deranged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her clapping seals in the Democratic conference.

But when they decided to impeach the president and try to overturn the results of the 2016 election, it’s a disaster they asked for themselves.

