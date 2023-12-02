GOP Has Votes to Launch Biden Impeachment: Speaker Johnson Says, 'I Believe We Will'

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson has addressed the question of impeaching President Joe Biden.

The speaker gave an update on the idea in a Saturday interview with Fox & Friends.

Johnson disclosed his belief that the House Republican majority has the votes necessary to launch a formal impeachment inquiry.

“It’s become a necessary step,” he said.

Johnson pointed to the Biden administration’s lack of cooperation with Congress as cause for beginning an impeachment inquiry.

“Now we’re being stonewalled by the White House, because they’re preventing at least two to three [Department of Justice] witnesses from coming forward.”

“A formal impeachment inquiry vote on the floor will allow us to take it to the next necessary step, and I think it’s something we have to do at this juncture.”

Do you support a Biden impeachment inquiry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (351 Votes) No: 1% (4 Votes)

Johnson previously indicated congressional investigations of Biden had yet to discover evidence warranting impeachment, according to Politico.

The newly elected speaker also spoke about the need for transparency and deliberate due process for any potential inquiry in November.

Mike Johnson on Biden impeachment: “While we take no pleasure in the proceedings here, we have a responsibility to do it. We owe it to the American people to continue this process but to do it methodically and transparently.” pic.twitter.com/pN24iJPBNX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 29, 2023

Impeaching Biden would require near-unanimous support from Republican members of the House, assuming that no Democrats would cross the aisle to impeach Biden.

“I believe we will,” Johnson said of securing enough votes for beginning a House impeachment inquiry.

“I suspect no Democrats will assist in this effort, but they should.”

Johnson cited the Biden family’s extensive business deals with foreign individuals and businesses, accusing the president of lying about his direct knowledge of dealings carried out by his son and brother.

A simple majority for impeachment in the House is enough to spur a trial in the Senate — where two-thirds of senators would have to vote to convict Biden to remove him from office.

Rep. Ralph Norman has indicated that a vote to begin an impeachment inquiry could come as early as next week, according to NBC News.

The speaker also addressed former Rep. George Santos’ expulsion from the House (having voted against the move), and spoke of the need to tie Ukraine military aid to legislation that would secure America’s borders.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.