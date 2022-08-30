GOP Wants to Take Biden Out if They Win the House, But He's Not the Only One Facing Impeachment

OK, Republicans. Now’s your chance.

If you win the House in November, it’s time for you to act.

You need to impeach President Joe Biden. And that’s just the start; Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland need to go, too.

Some Republicans, to their credit, have been on it. Especially Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Of eight impeachment resolutions filed against Biden, Greene is the lead sponsor of half of them, according to The Hill.

The impeachment resolutions look like the complaints the American colonists made against King George in the Declaration of Independence.

Three resolutions name Biden’s complicity in the surge of illegal migrants across the border, three attack his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan a year ago, one is due to the moratorium on evicting renters during COVID, and another is aimed at son Hunter’s international business transactions.

What’s missing is a resolution that reads, “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harrass our people, and eat out their substance.” But that sentence was about King George, Americans not yet having dealt with a swarm of 87,000 new IRS agents.

Of course, the current impeachment resolutions are powerless, shriveled on the floor of a recalcitrant House controlled by a narrow Democratic majority.

But let Republicans take the House in the upcoming midterms, and some of them are ready to make Biden’s impeachment the top priority.

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2186 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

“I have consistently said President Biden should be impeached for intentionally opening our border and making Americans less safe,” Rep. Bob Good of Virginia said, according to The Hill.

“Congress has a duty to hold the President accountable for this and any other failures of his Constitutional responsibilities, so a new Republican majority must be prepared to aggressively conduct oversight on day one.”

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a Biden impeachment advocate whose state is in the thick of the border breakdown, has also said that if Mayorkas has been derelict in his duty of border protection, he too should be impeached, along with the attorney general.

“Mayorkas and Garland have purposefully made our country less safe, politicized their departments, and violated the rule of law,” Biggs said. “In some instances, they have instructed their subordinates to disobey our laws. That is unacceptable.”

Not just Biden. We’ll be coming for Mayorkas and Garland too. https://t.co/nt2nPYuvYZ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 30, 2022

Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois has said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should be impeached for “purposely ignoring our immigration laws.”

“Biden and Harris have failed their most basic duty … which is ensuring the safety of the American people through the security of our borders,” Miller said.

Say what you will about the third-rate burglary cover-up that got Richard Nixon impeached, or Bill Clinton messing with the help, or Donald Trump existing as Donald Trump, which got him impeached twice — there are some heavy items to lay on the Biden White House doorstep.

There has been a refusal to control the southern border, which represents criminal neglect of a major duty of the country’s chief executive.

There was the destruction of the national economy, small business and education at all levels coupled with untold personal suffering, death, censorship, persecution and failures in health care as the result of politicizing COVID as opposed to responding to it through measured steps of science.

There was the arbitrary collapse of the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan, leaving assets to be claimed by the Taliban, as well as the abandonment of U.S. citizens (some are putting the number at 800) and Afghan allies who aided our county at great risk to themselves.

And all those other things — Hunter Biden, the FBI acting as a Democratic police force, the destruction of U.S. energy independence, and on and on.

Biden obviously has cognitive limitations. But the people around him are not stupid, and the internal and external undermining of our nation and its interests deserve examination by Congress to ferret out what may be high crimes and misdemeanors.

And as the chief executive, the president is ultimately responsible.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.