GOP Working Overtime To Connect with Hispanic Voters

A sign directing people to voting boothsGino Santa Maria / ShutterstockTurnout among Hispanic voters may be critical to the outcomes of next week's midterm elections. (Gino Santa Maria / Shutterstock)

By Steven Beyer
at 8:40am
Of the 58 million voters the Republican National Committee has contacted this election cycle, about 25 percent are Hispanic, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The RNC told the Beacon it is already seeing results from the campaign by an “uptick” in President Donald Trump’s approval rating among Hispanics.

The GOP is also crediting Trump’s policies for the increase in support as well.

Yali Nuñez, the RNC’s director of Hispanic media, said the growing Hispanic support of Trump reflects an improved economy.

“The effective policies of the Trump administration on behalf of our community have led to record low unemployment of 4.5 percent and as a result, increased support from Hispanic voters across the country,” Nuñez told the newspaper.

“We remain focused on advocating for policies and candidates that empower the Hispanic community,” he added.

Nuñez said the RNC is seeing great enthusiasm within Hispanic voters and that they are “energized like never before.”

“The RNC is proud of its ongoing and longstanding commitment to Hispanic voters,” he said.

The RNC has been focusing the majority of its efforts in Florida where, according to the Free Beacon, the party has placed 90 staff workers. 19 of whom are Hispanic.

One of the main goals of the Florida effort is to engage with the state’s Puerto Rican population.

Gary Berrios, director of Puerto Rican engagement for the party said, “We’re making sure that passionate Florida Republicans have the tools they need to identify and connect with new Puerto Rican voters and provide them with support as they settle into the Sunshine State.”

In addition, Floridian Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is running for a Senate seat, received the endorsement from Puerto Rico’s former governor Carlos Romero Barcelo for Scott’s work last year during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Despite being a Democrat, Barcelo gave his endorsement on Saturday saying, “Nobody has helped Puerto Rico as much as Gov. Scott.”

“As a Democrat all my life, I value actions over words,” Barcelo said. “And Gov. Scott truly puts people above political partisanship. He has demonstrated time and time again that he is truly a partner and friend to the U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico.”

The Intercept, however, noted last week that the DNC is facing criticism for its failure to court Hispanic voters this election cycle.

“More than half of Latinos nationwide haven’t been contacted by a political party or campaign about voting or registering to vote, according to an NALEO Education Fund/Latino Decisions poll,” the Intercept’s Aida Sanchez wrote. “Sixty-four percent reported not being sure what the Democratic Party stands for.”

The Hispanic vote is “critical to the party’s chances of retaking the House or the Senate,” the report said.

