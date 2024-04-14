There have been numerous high-profile cases in recent months of squatters taking over vacant homes and land in the U.S., often capitalizing on situations where the original owners have died or fallen into foreclosure.

In many cases, authorities are unable to immediately determine if the occupants are legitimate tenants or squatters, leaving property owners with no choice but to pursue lengthy and expensive civil court proceedings, according to Fox News.

But it isn’t simply an American problem. Squatting in the U.K. has also become a major issue, and a recent high-profile case has shown how no one is safe from this phenomenon.

A group of at least six squatters recently occupied an upscale pub, which also functions as a hotel, owned by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in central London.

The historic York & Albany near Regent’s Park is worth about 13 million euros — or about $13.8 million, according to Bloomberg. It has been taken over by squatters claiming they want to use it as a “community art cafe,” according to the BBC.

The squatters, calling themselves “The Occupiers,” boarded up windows and posted notices stating they have a legal right to occupy the non-residential building. Despite the Metropolitan Police being aware of the situation, the department labeled it a “civil matter,” according to the BBC.

Apparently, squatting in commercial properties is permissible under UK law.

Shocking photographs obtained by the U.K. Sun show a squatter sleeping barefoot on a couch in the once-chic pub, surrounded by trash and debris.

“They’ve glued tight all the locks and are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, which is especially galling for Gordon,” one source told the outlet. “Some are crashing on sofas, but others have taken over the beautiful bedrooms. God knows the damage and filth.”

According to The Sun, the squatters used kitchen appliances from the pub itself to barricade themselves inside.

“Gordon called the police on Wednesday and is trying to secure an eviction notice, but it’s proving an absolute nightmare,” the source told the outlet. “It’s increasingly hard to forcibly remove these people. Gordon is at the end of his tether. Not surprisingly, a few choice words have been said.”

Photos published by the Sun show the squatters have made themselves at home, leaving items like crutches, bags, wine glasses and even pet toys strewn about.

Ramsay’s company may now have to pursue lengthy legal action to regain control of their property.

The squatters’ takeover of the York & Albany shows the brazen manner in which squatters in Britain can operate, given that Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most famous and influential celebrity chefs in the world.

Ramsay is a British restaurateur, author, and television personality known for his fiery temper and foul-mouthed rants on shows like “Kitchen Nightmares” (2007-2023), “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “MasterChef.”

In addition to restaurants and TV, Ramsay has published several books, launched product lines, and was awarded membership in the Order of the British Empire in 2006 by then-Queen Elizabeth.

Ramsay has the money to fight these squatters in court, and, judging from his language on his TV shows, heaven help them when they face his wrath face-to-face. However, this demonstrates the sense of frustration property owners can experience when faced with complete strangers suddenly staking claim to their property.

From New York City to Beverly Hills squatters taking over property that doesn’t belong to them are frustrating property owners and their neighbors alike. And it could be getting worse before it gets better.

With no legal recourse besides the costly court system, some families are having to consider abandoning their properties and neighborhoods altogether.

The issue with squatting on both sides of the Atlantic is part of the result of laws and policies that protect lawbreakers rather than law-abiding citizens.

In an attempt to create a more “equitable” society, the pendulum has swung too far, and the inmates are now running the asylum.

Unless both nations reverse course and start prioritizing law and order over an upside-down sense of “social justice,” property rights, one of the building blocks of the Western world, are at risk of crumbling.

