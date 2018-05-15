Gorka Hammers Dems for Skipping Embassy Opening: ‘More Democrats Have Met with Louis Farrakhan’

Former White House adviser Dr. Sebastian Gorka berated congressional Democrats for failing to attend the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

“The whole Democrat establishment in Washington, D.C., not one individual could be happy for our best friend in the Middle East, Israel, and snubbed that event,” Gorka told Fox News on Tuesday. “It’s reprehensible, it’s disgusting.”

“More Democrats have met with Louis Farrakhan, a radical individual who has hateful attitudes toward Israel, than went to see our embassy building opened yesterday,” he added. “That’s an indictment of their own party.”

.@SebGorka: "More Democrats have met with Louis Farrakhan… than went to to see our embassy building open yesterday, and that's an indictment on their own party." pic.twitter.com/aDogfpDklj — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 15, 2018

Gorka’s Farrakhan reference was apparently to a Daily Caller story in March, which determined at least seven House Democrats are known to have direct ties to the Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan.

California Reps. Maxine Waters and Barbara Lee, Illinois Rep. Danny Davis, Indiana Rep. Andre Carson, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, New York Rep. Gregory Meeks and Texas Rep. Al Green have all met with the antisemitic leader.

During his Saviours’ Day address in Chicago in February, Farrakhan said the “the powerful Jews are the enemy,” CNN reported.

“White folks are going down,” Farrakhan further stated. “And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.”

CNN noted the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center has designated The Nation of Islam a hate group due to its “deeply racist, antisemitic, and anti-LGBT rhetoric” and condemned its leader Farrakhan.

The Daily Caller reported that Rep. Waters “attended a Nation of Islam convention in 2002, where Farrakhan railed against Jews and defended Palestinian suicide bombers.” The leader praised the California lawmaker during his speech, to applause from the audience of Nation of Islam members.

The Congressional Black Caucus held a meeting with Farrakhan in 2005 and among those in attendance was future President Barack Obama.

A photo shows Barack Obama smiling with Farrakhan at a Congressional Black Caucus meeting in 2005 pic.twitter.com/ao0c9nLZBO — Evonne (@EvonneSadrey157) March 6, 2018

“The photographer, who worked for a Nation of Islam publication, said he suppressed the photo for 13 years at the request of CBC Democrats who wanted to protect Obama’s presidential aspirations. He released the photo in January,” according to The Daily Caller.

The news outlet reached out to all the 21 current members of Congress who were at the CBC meeting to ask if they were willing to denounce Farrakhan, but none would.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut was the lone Democrat at the embassy opening on Monday. Though not in attendance, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Trump for making the move.

.@FoxNews: “Jerusalem is the undivided and eternal capital of Israel. And that’s been true since 70 years ago today when the modern state of Israel was created. And that was true 3,000 years ago.” #Jerusalem #History pic.twitter.com/ScXS7CEmqZ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 14, 2018

Among the Republicans at the embassy dedication were Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah, Dean Heller of Nevada, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. A delegation made up 10 House Republicans also attended the historic occasion.

