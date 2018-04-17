The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

Gorsuch Casts Deciding Vote Against Trump in Immigration Case

By Randy DeSoto
April 17, 2018 at 10:47am

Print

Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with Justices Elena Kagan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor, blocking the deportation of a legal immigrant who had been convicted of a crime.

The 5-4 ruling, authored by Kagan, upheld a decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found a 2015 provision of federal immigration law subjecting immigrants to deportation for being convicted of a “crime of violence” too vague, the Washington Examiner reported.

The high court heard the same case last year, but deadlocked 4-4, due to the absence on the bench created by the death of Antonin Scalia.

The case centered on legal resident James Garcia Dimaya, who came to the U.S. from the Philippines in 1992 at the age of 13, according to KTLA.

In 2007 and 2009, he pleaded no contest to charges of residential burglary.

In 2010, the Obama administration brought removal proceedings against him, and an immigration court judge determined Dimaya was subject to removal because of his criminal convictions.

The immigration court found the instances of burglary were “aggravated” felonies and therefore subject to the deportation law.

Lawyers for Dimaya appealed the decision to federal court in California, relying in part on an 8-1 majority opinion written by Scalia in 2015 that found a provision in the Armed Career Criminal Act unconstitutionally vague.

Do you think Gorsuch made the right decision?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The 9th Circuit sided with the immigrant, determining the “crime of violence” language from the Immigration and Nationality Act similarly vague.

The Trump administration defended the law before the Supreme Court in oral arguments last fall, as the Obama administration had done before it.

Justices dissenting in Tuesday’s 5-4 ruling included Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Anthony Kennedy, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.

The four joined in a dissenting opinion written by Roberts, contending the INA language is not vague, but calls for a “commonsense inquiry” by the immigration court into the “risk” created by the immigrant being in the country, based on the crime(s) he or she has committed.

In the past, Gorusch has consistently sided with the conservatives. Reuters reported he was one of three justices last June who would have let Trump’s second travel ban go into full effect.

RELATED: Talk of Comey Obstruction of Justice Begins Within Hours of First TV Interviews

He voted with the majority (6-3) in allowing a limited version to do so.

Slate reported last week that Gorsuch votes with Thomas 88 percent of the time, while Scalia and Thomas voted together with 91 percent frequency.

In a speech to the Federalist Society in November, Gorsuch touted his Scalia-like approach to the law.

Tonight,” he said to sustained applause, “I can report, a person can be both a committed originalist and textualist and be confirmed to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: crime, Immigration, Neil Gorsuch, Supreme Court

By: Randy DeSoto on April 17, 2018 at 10:47am

Popular Right Now

Will Racke

dick's sporting goods

Dick’s Literally Destroying AR-15 Inventory Instead of Selling Back to Manufacturers

Becky Loggia

Pelosi Claims Mueller Was Fired

Jack Davis

missile strike

Report: ‘Large-Scale Explosion’ At Iranian Weapons Depot Hours After Trump Strike

Randy DeSoto

hillary clinton

Clinton Campaign, DNC Laundered $84 Million to State Parties To Avoid Campaign Finance Laws – Report

Jack Davis

paul ryan, donald trump

Paul Ryan Reveals What Trump Said When He Told Him He Was Retiring

Kevin Daley

Neil Gorsuch

Justice Gorsuch Made Supreme Court History with Brand New Hire for 2018 Term

Jack Davis

james comey

Talk of Comey Obstruction of Justice Begins Within Hours of First TV Interviews

Jack Davis

nikki haley

Nikki Haley Warns of Chemical Attack Within US: ‘If We’re Not Smart’

Recently Posted