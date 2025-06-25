We've Got the Numbers: Media Outright Ignored Biden's Autopen in Favor of Cop Killer Trial

The mainstream media completely ignored ongoing allegations about the Biden administration’s use of an autopen, instead opting to cover the trial of Karen Read, who was recently acquitted of killing her police officer boyfriend.

During a hearing by the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 18, about whether former President Joe Biden had someone else discharging the powers of his office for him, the issue of his pardons being signed with an autopen came up.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Republican from Missouri, reportedly said, “Under President Biden, the autopen became a troubling symbol. A symbol of an absentee president and an executive branch directed by nameless, faceless, aides that no one outside of Washington DC had ever heard of and no one ever voted for.”

But did the media bother to even pay it lip service? Of course not.

Analysts from the Media Research Center “looked at ABC, CBS and NBC’s evening, morning and magazine news programs, from June 18 (the day of the hearing) through the morning of June 23, and found there was NO coverage of the ‘autopen’ hearings,” according to the group’s website.

Zero seconds of air time. Not one peep. If this were Trump, they would have harped on for weeks with news specials, documentaries, and internet articles.

MRC also discovered that rather than focusing on a potentially historic White House scandal, a murder trial near Boston took precedence.

“Over that same time period there was a topic that the legacy media couldn’t get enough of, as ABC, CBS, NBC evening, morning and magazine news programs spent a whopping 229 minutes, 5 seconds on the Karen Read trial,” the report continued.

It had already been revealed in The Washington Times that a thorough analysis conducted by the Oversight Project found at least three different autopen signatures were employed by the White House.

Small differences, such as the way the “Jr.” of “Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.” appeared, were called into question.

This by itself proves nothing. Yet when you continue to dig, questions begin to arise. Biden was suffering from a mental decline the likes of which we’ve never seen before in modern politics.

He was forgetful, rambling, fell several times in public, and made absolutely no sense during portions of his debate with President Donald Trump.

Biden was deteriorating so badly, his own party sabotaged his efforts at reelection and replaced him with Kamala Harris. Is it then somehow possible that someone else could have been steering the ship of state while he remained as the figurehead?

The nature of the pardons also brings up questions not just about whether or not Biden himself issued them, but why they were so specific.

The pardons for Hunter Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci were both backdated to cover a specific set of dates. They spanned an entire decade.

When it comes to Hunter, it’s easy to see that this was to cover his alleged influence peddling back when his father was the vice president, along with his drugs, taxes, and weapon issues. For Fauci, this type of pardon only fuels public speculation about what he knew, when he knew it, and why he needed clemency for his actions.

Was he conducting dangerous gain-of-function research and breaking the law to do it? Did he have nefarious connections to China? Whatever the truth is, you won’t find many media outlets asking these questions.

These facts were enough for Trump to order an investigation into the matter of the autopen, instructing the U.S. attorney general and presidential counsel to begin digging.

We must never forget the media always took an attitude of “nothing to see here” when it came to Biden’s cognitive decline. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper is trying to cash in on admitting that fact with his new book.

If the autopen accusations are true, it’s one of the biggest scandals in American history. And mainstream news networks tried to pretend that it was never even there.

