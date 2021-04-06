After the Department of Homeland Security mysteriously deleted a news release announcing the apprehension of two Yemeni illegal immigrants who appeared on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List, The Western Journal has uncovered an archived copy of the web page.

The news release, published on Monday, disappeared without warning by Tuesday, leaving many scratching their heads at the event.

What could have been either a botched cover-up job, attempting to protect what little credibility the Biden administration has regarding the situation at the border, or a simple clerical error that has thus far gone unremedied has evoked one response from Republicans: Why?

The House Homeland Security Committee GOP group asked this very question on Tuesday, mentioning the DHS and Customs and Border Protection on Twitter to ask why the news release was removed from the website.

“Transparency in name alone is not transparency.”

.@DHSgov & @CBP Why did you take down your previously public tweet & press release announcing that two people on the terror watch list were apprehended exploiting President Biden’s open border policies? Transparency in name alone is not transparency. https://t.co/6SONcvlwAa — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) April 6, 2021

Ironically, White House press secretary Jen Psaki deferred back to the DHS and CBP when asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy about the incident, after the news release had already been taken down.

Can’t make it up. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refers reporters to CBP & DHS about the terror watch list apprehensions at the border. ….hours after CBP deleted their own press release on the issue. pic.twitter.com/xGWjB8CnHl — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) April 6, 2021

When federal agencies are able to deny access to what ought to be available for public review like they did here, it’s important that the media relays the truth. Thankfully, with the help of a digital archive called the “Wayback Machine,” the news release is now available to read.

The full transcript of the release can be viewed below.

Two Yemeni Men Arrested by Border Patrol Identified on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List

“CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two Yemeni men within the last 2 months that were identified on a terrorism watch list.

The first incident occurred on January 29, at approximately 1:10 a.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately three miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List as well as on the No-Fly list.

Additionally, agents found a cellular phone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

The man was transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The second incident occurred on March 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station arrested a man for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the man approximately two miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Yemen, was also on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on the No-Fly list.

The man is being held in federal custody pending removal.

‘Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists,’ said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. ‘Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.’

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. For all news, information and updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @USBPChiefELC.”

