You've Got to See the Pic: Media Literally Changed Race of Florida Bus Attacker - Report

The establishment media’s strategy is simple: cover every example of white-on-black violence, no matter how rare those instances are, and ignore any cases where the racial mixup is flipped.

In other words, ensure the George Floyds of the world become household names while all the Tony Timpas are forgotten.

It’s not just the media, though. Leftist public school administrators teach use these deceptive tactics to teach critical race theory, Democratic politicians use them to win over votes and the left in general weaponizes them for one simple purpose: to convince Americans that the country is inherently unequal and the only solution is to burn the whole system down.

We got a peak into the way this propaganda machine works on Friday when iHeart, the written news side of iHeart Radio, covered the recent physical assault of a young girl on a school bus.

According to WPLG, the incident occurred in South Florida on Wednesday when, after a short argument, a group of boys from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead began physically assaulting a small 9-year-old girl. At least one of the boys appears to be at least a few years older than the girl.

In this particular incident, the perpetrators happened to be black while the victim happened to be white.

A video of the assault proceeded to go viral on social media, with many political commentators suggesting it to be representative of a top-down growing acceptance of anti-white racism thanks to the rhetoric being pushed out by the establishment media, Democrats and pro-CRT public school systems.

Moreover, pundits made the point that, had the races been reversed, this story likely would have been front-page news for weeks on end.

How many videos of white kids getting brutally bullied by non-white kids do you need to see before you accept the fact that the biggest problem our country faces is not white supremacy? — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) February 3, 2023

Of course, a secular, establishment news site like iHeart did exactly what one would expect by subtly suggesting the incident was a white-on-white assault.

End Wokeness, a popular conservative Twitter account, revealed via screenshots that iHeart’s original featured image for the story showed a stock photo of a small white boy about to punch a small white girl.



The Western Journal reached out to iHeart regarding its use of the image but has yet to receive a response. Although The Western Journal is unable to verify whether or not the image was ever shown within the actual article, it still appears as the feature image when the article is shared on Twitter, proving that, in fact, iHeart did attach the image to the original story.

When you tweet the link to the story, the original feature image still pops up. https://t.co/kAcxVh5jxM — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) February 5, 2023

If a video of two white boys viciously beating a young black girl had gone viral on social media, the establishment media would have eaten it up. There would be constant headlines and news coverage of the assault for weeks.

With the races reversed, however, the story has received little coverage. This is no coincidence.

For months on end, the media, leftist teachers and politicians have been teaching children that racial discrimination is okay as long as it’s aimed at the privileged (i.e. white people).

It’s really quite simple why the left does this. The more people that are convinced of their narrative — that America’s institutions are unfairly set up in favor of white people — the more those people will be willing to vote Democrat so that those institutions can be torn down.

And, in their place, the left will get to enact its new utopia. just like China, Russia and all of the murderous, Marxist regimes before it did in their own time.

