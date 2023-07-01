Share
News
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter arrive at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The Bidens were returning from Camp David.
President Joe Biden and his son Hunter arrive at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The Bidens were returning from Camp David. (AP / Andrew Harnik)

Gotcha: Look Where Fed Prosecutors Who Allegedly Declined to Charge Hunter Biden Spent Their Money

 By Richard Moorhead  July 1, 2023 at 8:03am
Share

Two federal prosecutors involved in Hunter Biden’s lenient criminal case have a political connection to the drug addict’s family and party.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves and U.S Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada both spiked efforts by U.S. Attorney David Weiss to bring charges against the younger Biden in two different jurisdictions, according to congressional testimony by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley.

The two men’s advocacy for the Biden family goes beyond Hunter’s legal affairs.

Graves donated $1,500 to the Joe Biden campaign during the 2020 election cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Estrada donated $500 to the Kamala Harris for Senate campaign in 2015, according to federal records — years before Harris would serve as the elder Biden’s vice president.

Trending:
'I Feel Sorry for You Guys Having to Listen to Me': RFK Jr. Explains Why His Voice Is So Raspy

Both prosecutors declined to press felony charges against the younger Biden — a decision made in contradiction to standard Justice Department protocol in tax investigations, according to Shapley.

The career IRS employee recounted viewing text messages from the younger Biden in which he utilized his father’s reputation to coerce a Chinese national for a business deal.

Weiss sought to bring California charges against Hunter Biden after D.C prosecutors canned the case in the jurisdiction, according to Shapley.

Estrada also has served as a board member for several leftist legal organizations, according to the Daily Caller.

Both prosecutors were appointed by President Joe Biden.

Weiss, a Trump appointee, was impeded by senior Justice Department officials during his investigation into Biden, according to Shapley.

Related:
Instead of the Biden Name, Hunter Gives Secret Daughter Bizarre Consolation Prize

The younger Biden is slated to enter a guilty plea on two misdemeanor tax offenses in late July, according to CNBC.

Is there a two-tiered justice system in America?

He’s set to receive a sentence of probation on the tax charges.

The arrangement of prosecutors will allow for the diversion of a federal firearms felony charge, contingent on Biden’s probation.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Con Man Dupes Green Energy Investors in Novel Scheme That Was Literally Pure Bull
Toddler Becomes Hero After Grandpa Hears Familiar Sound That Makes Him Start Running
Gotcha: Look Where Fed Prosecutors Who Allegedly Declined to Charge Hunter Biden Spent Their Money
Alleged Burglar Armed with Pitchfork Was No Match for What Homeowner Had in Hands - It Wasn't a Gun
Watch: Geraldo Rivera Gets Very Personal During His Final Hours on Fox News – 'The Rest is History'
See more...

Conversation