A towing company looking to make a few extra dollars has found itself in hot water after targeting vehicles left by attendees at one of former President Donald Trump’s rallies, a twist that unfolded after a startling discovery was made about the business.

Gotcha Towing’s apparent comeuppance began on the evening of July 25 as crowds packed into a Trump rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump’s events are no small affairs, and some attendees had to leave their vehicles in nearby parking lots to make it to the rally.

When the rally was over, many attendees returning to their cars instead found an open parking space. This is because Gotcha Towing, policing the sign-enforced lot, had towed and impounded dozens of rallygoers’ cars.

According to WBTV, many of the people whose vehicles were taken said they were given explicit permission to park in the private lot by a local business.

“The managers inside promised them they could park here,” one towing victim told WBTV.

“They said we could park,” another said.

Those deprived of their cars were told it would be upwards of $380 to retrieve the vehicles.

But Gotcha Towing’s public image wasn’t done taking hits just yet. A discovery made shortly after the apparent mass towing puts the company directly in even hotter water.

WBTV reports that a dive into the North Carolina Department of Revenue records reveals Gotcha Towing doesn’t have a valid business license.

The company apparently failed to file taxes, leading to the license being suspended.

“Any act performed or attempted to be performed while the entity is suspended is invalid and has no effect until the entity is reinstated by the Department of Revenue,” an NCDOR notification reviewed by WBTV states.

An employee of Gotcha Towing hung up on a reporter who asked about the suspended license.

Public reaction to the discovery has been swift and furious. The company’s Facebook page appeared to be fairly sleepy before the mass towing, but now the latest post has dozens of comments calling out the business for unscrupulous practices.

“Gotcha Towing was responsible for towing vehicles of attendees at the Trump Rally in NC. The attendees had gotten permission for management at Dunkin’ Donuts,” one user wrote.

The comment added: “The real Gotcha moment is that Gotcha Towing does not have a valid NC Business License.”

At least one other poster positioned himself to capitalize on any financial hardships for the company.

“Would you like to sell one of your roll backs? I’m in Granville County,” the user wrote.

“Tough spot to be in, I truly feel for you.”

Despite there being several apparent cases of grand theft, local police said the issue is a civil matter and therefore out of their jurisdiction.

Perhaps car thieves should rebrand as unlicensed towing companies.

