Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks to staff as he visits a New Hampshire Democratic coordinated campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks to staff as he visits a New Hampshire Democratic coordinated campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

'We Gotta Lock Him Up': Biden Drops Dangerous Statement Against Trump as Election Gets Closer

 By Randy DeSoto  October 22, 2024 at 5:24pm
Share

President Joe Biden, perhaps feeling his legacy is in peril, called for former President Donald Trump to be “locked up,” adding “politically” whatever that means.

Biden made the comment at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

“[Trump] is talking about doing away with the entire Department of Education,” Biden said. “He’s talking. He means it, not, this is not a joke. This is a guy who also wants to replace every civil servant, every single one, thinks he has a right under the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able, if need be, if he, if it was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who he believes would be the threat to him.”

Huh?

Trump’s been shot at by a would-be assassin and came within an inch of likely losing his life.

He hasn’t called for his political rivals to be killed, if that’s what the president was suggesting. That would certainly make major headlines.

“I mean, so I know this sounds bizarre,” Biden continued. “It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up. We gotta lock him up — politically lock him up. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.”

Are Democrats going to use any means necessary to keep Trump from being elected?

Does it make it better, if it’s done politically?

The Post reported that “a person close to Biden” said the remark meant the president wasn’t calling for Trump to be incarcerated.

That’s funny because his Justice Department and other Democrats have been trying to do that for the last year-and-a-half plus, thankfully to no avail.

All those prosecutions have certainly been politically motivated, so locking him up “politically” doesn’t really seem any better.

Biden further argued, “If Trump wins, this nation changes. There’s only two things we can do: guarantee that he doesn’t, or if he does make sure that we have the strongest Democratic majority we can get.”

Related:
Kamala Asked Point-Blank Why Biden Agenda Hasn't Been Accomplished in 4 Years, Circular Word Salad Ensues

Biden obviously sees the polling favoring a Trump win over Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite the Democrats relentless lawfare, Trump is ahead in the swing state polling.

Republicans are also voting early in unprecedented numbers, even outpacing Democrats in some places.

Biden and his fellow Democrats are getting nervous — hence the “we gotta throw Trump in jail” rhetoric.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt responded to the president’s comments, posting on X, “Joe Biden just admitted the truth: he and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square.”

Trump is not the threat to democracy; it’s Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Bill Clinton Comments About Kari Lake's Looks as His Mind Wanders Off During Pro-Kamala Rally
New Data Confirms That Trump's McDonald's Visit Worked
Mika Brzezinski Loses Her Cool Live on MSNBC, Turns to Unhinged Rhetoric as Trump Surges
Kamala Harris Mocked for Her 'Last Minute Desperation' Play as She Turns to Hitler Fearmongering
Trump Campaign Turns Clip from Kamala's NBC Interview Into an Ad
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation