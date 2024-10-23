'We Gotta Lock Him Up': Biden Drops Dangerous Statement Against Trump as Election Gets Closer

President Joe Biden, perhaps feeling his legacy is in peril, called for former President Donald Trump to be “locked up,” adding “politically” whatever that means.

Biden made the comment at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, the New York Post reported.

“[Trump] is talking about doing away with the entire Department of Education,” Biden said. “He’s talking. He means it, not, this is not a joke. This is a guy who also wants to replace every civil servant, every single one, thinks he has a right under the Supreme Court ruling on immunity to be able, if need be, if he, if it was the case, to actually eliminate, physically eliminate, shoot, kill someone who he believes would be the threat to him.”

Huh?

Trump’s been shot at by a would-be assassin and came within an inch of likely losing his life.

He hasn’t called for his political rivals to be killed, if that’s what the president was suggesting. That would certainly make major headlines.

“I mean, so I know this sounds bizarre,” Biden continued. “It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you’d lock me up. We gotta lock him up — politically lock him up. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.”

Does it make it better, if it’s done politically?

The Post reported that “a person close to Biden” said the remark meant the president wasn’t calling for Trump to be incarcerated.

That’s funny because his Justice Department and other Democrats have been trying to do that for the last year-and-a-half plus, thankfully to no avail.

All those prosecutions have certainly been politically motivated, so locking him up “politically” doesn’t really seem any better.

Biden further argued, “If Trump wins, this nation changes. There’s only two things we can do: guarantee that he doesn’t, or if he does make sure that we have the strongest Democratic majority we can get.”

Biden obviously sees the polling favoring a Trump win over Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite the Democrats relentless lawfare, Trump is ahead in the swing state polling.

Republicans are also voting early in unprecedented numbers, even outpacing Democrats in some places.

Biden and his fellow Democrats are getting nervous — hence the “we gotta throw Trump in jail” rhetoric.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt responded to the president’s comments, posting on X, “Joe Biden just admitted the truth: he and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square.”

Trump is not the threat to democracy; it’s Joe Biden and the Democrats.

