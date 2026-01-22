It's Gotten Worse: New MRC Study Shows Media Bias Against Trump Has Hit New High - More Than 9/10 at Times

If you look hard enough, you can find a silver lining, even in the atrocious behavior of the establishment media.

Unfortunately, to find that silver lining, you must first sift through weeks of actual media coverage.

In a new study of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News,” and “NBC Nightly News,” analysts at Media Research Center found that from Jan. 7 to Jan. 17, those three networks’ coverage of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agents’ ongoing operation in Minneapolis, Minnesota, rated as negative an unfathomable 93 percent of the time, exceeding the amount of negative coverage those same networks have given to President Donald Trump in recent years.

On Jan. 7, anti-ICE activist Renee Good lost her life after trying to impede an ICE operation with her vehicle. Video showed Good disobeying law enforcement’s orders to exit her vehicle and instead hitting the accelerator. The vehicle then struck an ICE agent, who opened fire, killing the 37-year-old activist.

After Good’s death, the usual suspects tried turning her into the latest leftist martyr. Those suspects included the media’s Democrat propagandists masquerading as journalists.

Of course, media attacks on ICE really are attacks on Trump. After all, those establishment journalists did not cover ICE this way during the presidencies of Barack Obama or Joe Biden.

In past years, according to outlets such as the Washington Examiner and The Washington Times, the three major broadcast networks’ negative coverage of Trump checked in at 92 percent. It looks, therefore, as if those networks have grown even more brazen and desperate in their spewing of anti-ICE propaganda.

So where does one find a silver lining in all this negativity?

First, those nightly news broadcasts resemble a dinosaur from a different geologic era. Aside from the aging baby boomers, who nowadays gets their news from ABC, CBS, or NBC? True, the Google algorithm boosts those networks’ online coverage, as it does for all left-wing outlets. Still, those nightly news broadcasts may — and should — soon face extinction.

Second, the media propagandists have fooled no one. Americans have been onto them for a long time.

On the social media platform X, for instance, one of the most common sayings is “you don’t hate the media enough” or some variation of it, followed by the latest example of media treachery.

No matter how much you hate the mainstream media you do not hate them enough. pic.twitter.com/iV2JikOdRO — Toby Rogers (@uTobian) July 30, 2025

It’s often pointed out that you don’t hate the media enough b/c it’s true. You don’t. https://t.co/yACGqacaKW — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 14, 2026

I’ll say it again. You don’t hate the media enough. And you most likely never will. pic.twitter.com/mNFelvS4xz — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) September 10, 2025

Finally, while we cannot say that media bias has had no impact, it certainly has not proven decisive. After all, despite (because of?) relentless media attacks, Trump won two (three?) presidential elections.

In short, imagine controlling ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MS NOW, The New York Times, the Washington Post, Hollywood, the universities, etc. — in other words, almost every major source of information and opinion in America — for decades. Then, imagine that you still failed to persuade a majority of voters — how awful must you be?

Democrat media propagandists — at least in rare moments of honesty — must look in the mirror and ask themselves that question. And that has to rate as the brightest silver lining of all.

