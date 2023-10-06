A duty of the federal government, according to Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, is to “repel invasions.”

Likewise, Article I, Section 10 says no state without Congress’ consent shall engage in war “unless actually invaded, or in such imminent danger as will not admit of delay.”

While it might not yet be war, with the Biden administration ignoring Section 8, Texas is moving close to Section 10.

“For the first time ever, Texas will subject people to arrest for illegal entry into our state from a foreign nation,” Gov. Greg Abbott declared Thursday in calling a special session of the state Legislature to begin Monday.

And if invaders do the crime, they’ll do the time, according to Abbott.

“All licensed law enforcement officers in Texas will be authorized to arrest or remove any person who illegally enters the State, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

“To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison,” he said.

A special legislative session had been anticipated, with the expected focus to be on education.

And it will do that — aiming to establish education savings accounts, allowing for parents to choose schools for their children.

The governor also seeks prohibition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers.

But the most wide-reaching goal of Abbott is border control, including “more funding for the construction, operation, and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure.”

That follows the reversal by the Biden administration of its original suspension of construction of the border wall initiated by former President Donald Trump.

Included in the call for a special legislative session are the Abbott administration’s aims regarding “public safety, security, environmental quality, and property ownership” in an area known as Colony Ridge in Liberty County, northeast of Houston.

The 40-square-mile unincorporated area — described by the New York Post as being nearly twice the size of Manhattan — is said to be a center for murder, squalor and cartels.

Texas congressional Republicans describe Colony Ridge as having “up to 75,000 residents with a staggering illegal immigrant population.”

The 25 members of Congress, in a Saturday letter to Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, said local law enforcement considers Colony Ridge a “no go” area.

The area has “reported increases in violent crime throughout the county since new residents, many unlawfully present, have moved into the area, including several high-profile murders, the largest drug busts in the history of Liberty County and continuous drug cartel activity, ” the congressional delegation wrote.

It remains to be seen if the Texas Legislature will follow Abbott’s call for the state to tackle the invasion problem.

The governor wants legislators to “pass laws to mirror the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce that will reduce illegal immigration and enhance the safety of Texans.”

What Abbott wants the Legislature to do is simple — confirm that we are a country with borders.

Texas, the eyes of the nation are upon you.

