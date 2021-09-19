Share
News

Gov. Abbott Goes Rogue, Dispatches Texas Forces to Take Control of Border

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2021 at 10:52am
Fed up with the Biden administration’s lack of action on the border crisis in Del Rio, Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is taking matters into his own hands.

A mass migration of illegal immigrants — mostly from Haiti — has overrun the area around the city as a crowd of about 15,000 migrants has camped there.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is in full force along the border around the Del Rio area. They have built a barricade with their squad cars and State Troopers. The National Guard is working with them to secure the border,” Abbott tweeted Saturday night.

That kind of action is needed, according to Texas Republican Rep. August Pfluger, who was in Del Rio on Saturday, according to Fox News.

“Speaking to Border Patrol agents, the worst is yet to come; they’re worried about what is behind here, they’re worried about co-ordination with Mexico,” he said. “It’s worse than you could imagine.”

Pfluger said Haitians saw the Biden administration’s halt of deportation flights to Haiti as a signal that they could enter the U.S. without consequences.

Pfluger said the size of the crowd of illegal immigrants is a major safety concern.

“If they decided to riot or if unrest happened, it would be a terrible situation,” he told Fox News. “It is ripe. It is 100 degrees outside right now and you literally have 14,878 people here — this is how serious the situation is.”

Pfluger said most migrants were men between the ages of 18 and 35, with some families, including pregnant women.

“Where is the leadership?” Pfluger said, calling on the Biden White House to help beleaguered Border Patrol agents. “What is the administration doing? Why are they not down here right this second like I am?”

Do we need to return to Donald Trump's immigration policy?

He noted that the White House has its priorities skewed.

“We’ve got a vaccine mandate in the United States for companies with 100 or more people, and we’ve got 14,878 people here — are you kidding me? Our priorities are completely out of whack right now,” he said.

Warnings of a growing crisis had been brewing in the days leading up to the mass crossing.

“This is an absolute tragedy of a crisis, completely preventable,” Pfluger said. “Completely preventable.”

The migrants said they do not plan to leave willingly, according to The Guardian.

On Saturday, illegal immigrants walked back and forth across the Rio Grande, obtaining supplies in Mexico and then returning to the camp to share them.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation