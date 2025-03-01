Share
News

Gov. Abbott Puts Texas Rangers on the Case After Suspicious Lottery Jackpot Wins

 By Ben Zeisloft  March 1, 2025 at 3:25pm
Share

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced on Monday that the Texas Rangers would investigate two cases of possible foul play concerning the Texas Lottery.

Abbott’s office said in a release that a courier service purchased a winning $83.5 million lottery ticket earlier in February, while another $95 million jackpot in the spring of 2023 went to an entity which made bulk purchases of tickets.

As a result, the Texas Rangers, which conduct major investigations in the Lone Star State, will be examining both incidents.

“Texans must be able to trust in our state’s lottery system and know that the lottery is conducted with integrity and lawfully,” Abbott said in a statement.

“Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to fully investigate these incidents and identify any potential wrongdoing,” he continued.

“Texans deserve a lottery that is fair and transparent for everyone.”


The Texas Lottery Commission banned online third-party ticket sales through couriers shortly before Abbott’s announcement, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The organization said in a statement that the policy “aligns with legislative efforts to address serious concerns raised by players and state leadership regarding the integrity, security, honesty and fairness of lottery operations.”

Any retailer which continues working with courier services will have its license revoked.

The Morning News said that the couriers take orders through an app or on websites, buy lottery tickets from the retailer, send scanned copies to the customer, and then keep the ticket until the drawing.

They charge a fee to manage the ticket sales.

Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick also addressed the $83.5 million win.

He said in a statement posted on X that “the retail establishment that sold the winning ticket in the front of the store was owned by the courier service that purchased the ticket behind the wall in the back of the store.”

Related:
'We Are Devastated': LSU Athlete Dies in Tragic Accident Near Campus

In a video posted along with the statement, the official visited the store where the ticket was sold, which seemed to have heavily emphasized working with the courier.

“There were terminal after terminal after terminal after terminal. Many, many more terminals than you would ever see in the normal place that you buy lottery tickets,” Patrick said.


The Texas Lottery Commission says on its website that the entity “works hard to maintain the public trust by protecting and ensuring the security of our lottery games, systems, drawings and operational facilities.”

“We value and require ethical behavior by our employees, licensees and vendors,” the organization said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




Gov. Abbott Puts Texas Rangers on the Case After Suspicious Lottery Jackpot Wins
Woke Ben & Jerry's Founders Get Rude Awakening: The Brand's Real Owner Isn't On Board with Their Leftist Political Messaging
Trans Parent Knifes Young Children - Esophagus Reportedly Severed - Judge Puts Alleged Stabber Right Back on Streets
NYC McDonald's Takes Drastic Action After Teens Turn Restaurant Into Chaotic 'Fight Club'
New DOGE Dividend Threshold - Would You Now Make the Cut for a $5,000 Check?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation