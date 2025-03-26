Gov. Abbott Responds to Crockett's 'Hot Wheels' Mockery: She's About to Be Left in the Dust

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott blasted Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett as a hateful airhead whose nastiness will continue to alienate voters and ensure her party will lose elections in the Lone Star State.

Crockett ignited a firestorm after mocking Abbott’s disability during a speech she gave over the weekend at a pro-LGBT event in Los Angeles.

At the time, the odious Democrat referred to Abbott as “Gov. Hot Wheels.”

Abbott has been wheelchair-bound for 40 years after being paralyzed below the waist in a horrific accident.

The New Face of the Democrat Party: Jasmine Crockett calls TX Gov Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels.” Abbott has been in a wheelchair since he was paralyzed in an accident in 1984. pic.twitter.com/uifooeLVO0 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2025

After drawing volcanic backlash, Crockett tried to gaslight the public by disingenuously claiming her “Hot Wheels” jab didn’t refer to Abbott’s disability, but instead was a reference to his bussing of illegal aliens to sanctuary cities.

Abbott reacted to Crockett’s vindictive put-down, saying it’s emblematic of the flailing Democratic Party, who “have nothing to sell but hate.”

“The reality is, they have no vision, no policy,” Abbott told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“They have nothing to sell but hate. And Americans are not buying it. It’s one reason why Texas is going to remain red and why Republicans are going to continue to win elections across the country.”

The governor continued: “The bottom line is that Republican states, like Texas, are leading the way. And with comments like this by Democrats, we will just leave them in the dust in future elections.”

NEW: Greg Abbott delivers the PERFECT response after Rep. Jasmine Crockett mocked his disability and called him “Governor Hot Wheels.” “It’s another day and another disaster by the Democrats. The reality is they have no vision, no policy. They have nothing to sell but hate. And… pic.twitter.com/5O89hf7MX0 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 26, 2025

Crockett will likely face more fallout for her egregious conduct.

Republican Rep. Randy Weber of Texas, Crockett’s fellow delegation member, plans to introduce a resolution to formally censure her in the House of Representatives.

“[T]he actions of Jasmine Crockett — stooping to vile levels of discrimination and despicable political attacks — are nothing short of reprehensible,” Weber told Fox News.

He said Crockett should be censured “for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party.”

“It’s painfully obvious she was never taught a single thing about Texas class, as her behavior is a disgrace to everything Texas and the United States stands for,” the congressman underscored.

While the race-hustling Crockett has a history of nasty rhetoric, her casual mocking of a handicapped person is a bridge too far.

It’s not as if Greg Abbott can choose to not be in a wheelchair in the same way that Crockett can choose not to wear false eyelashes.

Not surprisingly, the Texas Democrat was hilariously savaged on social media for her vicious attack on Abbott.

Jasmine Crockett is gaslighting to the extreme. She’s such a fraud and a coward. She can’t even admit the truth when it’s all on video. There’s no saving your political career Jasmine. You’re just a terrible person. You’re being censured. Resign.pic.twitter.com/RpOP2wBwR0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2025

.@JasmineForUS just attacked the Governor Greg Abbott for being disabled. This is my message to Jasmine Crockett. On behalf of the black community, PLEASE SHUT THE HELL UP. Every time you open your mouth you set our race a thousand steps backwards. pic.twitter.com/Eoy1HJ2g8S — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) March 25, 2025

I don’t use this word often, but Jasmine Crockett truly is wicked. To call Greg Abbott “Governor Hot Wheels” is cruel, contemptible & speaks to your lack of character. A tree fell on Abbott when he was 26 years old — paralyzing him from the waist down. His loving wife stayed… pic.twitter.com/z8aOn93DXk — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 25, 2025

“Jasmine Crockett is ghetto. She makes me angry that she mocks a man.. in a wheel chair.” “How low is the Democrat Party willing to go?.. If it was Trump, it would be all over the news.” “She’s ratchet. She’s a sorry excuse for a black woman!” America Can’t Stand Her!! 🔥👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/BLXDYhgQkE — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) March 25, 2025

While Americans are accustomed to bad behavior from Democrats, Crockett has sunk to a new low that reflects poorly on herself and on her flailing party.

At the very least, she must be censured.

