Share
News

Gov Abbott: We've Sent 45 Buses of Migrants to DC So Far, Willing to Send 450 and More

 By Randy DeSoto  May 26, 2022 at 6:44am
Share

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Lone Star State has already sent 45 buses of migrants to Washington, D.C., and Abbot said this week he’s ready to send 10 times that number and more if that’s what it takes to get the Biden administration to pay attention to the crisis on the southern border.

At a joint news conference Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas, with the city’s mayor and other officials, Abbott said he will keep the busing program going, after launching it last month, because moving the migrants out is a “relief valve” to border communities.

“And we’re up to our 45th bus now, when you add a zero to that, I think Washington, D.C., is going to soon find out they’re going to be dealing with the same consequences as we’re dealing with,” the Republican said.

“Our goal in sending the buses is to help local communities. The idea arose in a meeting like I had here, but it was in Uvalde,” Abbott explained.

He recounted that the city of 16,000 had “no capability” of dealing with the flood of humanity on its own.

Trending:
Anonymous Donor Steps Forward to Ensure Uvalde Families Won't 'Have to Worry About a Single Cost'

“And they talked about having to put them on buses and send them up to San Antonio. I said, ‘I have a better idea, we’re going to send them to Washington, D.C,'” Abbott said.



Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas, a Democrat, called on President Joe Biden in early May to come to his community so the nation’s chief executive can better understand the crisis.

At Monday’s news conference, Salinas said as mayor his top priority is the safety and security of the citizens of his community.

Do you support Abbott's policy of busing migrants to Washington, D.C.?

“Right now, we don’t have that 100 percent because we have thousands of people crossing from over 100 countries into our community,” the mayor said, at about the 29-minute mark in the video above.

“We do not know who these people are. I constantly get calls from constituents that are worried because they have groups of people walking through their neighborhood, and that is something that is not normal,” he continued.

Abbott stressed that what is happening on the border is the result of Biden’s abdication of his responsibility to enforce the country’s laws.

“One thing Americans believe in is the rule of law and to have a president of the United States who refuses to enforce the rule of law is causing the American public to lose faith in that president,” he said, about the 38-minute mark.

He said Biden’s neglect of the issue includes Vice President Kamala Harris, who was supposedly put in charge of border questions more than a year ago.

Related:
Experts Warn Biden's Trashed Markets Could Permanently Hobble American Economy

“President Biden has never once even tried to contact me about the border. The czar for the border, Kamala Harris, has never once tried to contact me,” Abbott said.

The governor further revealed his last contact with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was in February 2021.

“They have no interest in talking to Texas or talking to leaders who are actually on the border. And remember, Joe Biden himself has never even been to the border,” Abbott said.

“We’re dealing with a crisis. It is man-made by President Biden, who doesn’t want to take the time to even come to the border or talk to the governor of a border state.”

The governor predicted that Texas will continue to have significant problems at the border until there is a change in policy in Washington.

“We’re going to have challenges as long as we’re fighting against the government that’s causing these problems with illegal immigration,” he said.

Earlier at the news conference, Abbott celebrated a Louisiana-based federal judge’s ruling keeping Title 42 in place for now.

The public health policy related to the COVID-19 pandemic allows for the instant removal of migrants without officials hearing their asylum claims.

Asked what he will do if the Biden administration refuses to comply with the court ruling, Abbott replied he will take them right back to court.

“The inadequate enforcement of Title 42 by the Biden administration obviously is a concern,” the governor said.

“We will be seeking sanctions and penalties against the United States of America, seeking to hold them in contempt of court, if they refuse to enforce Title 42 the way that it exists.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




It Took a School Massacre to Get Biden Anywhere Near the Southern Border
Uvalde Teacher Texts Husband 'Help' During Shooting; He Interrupts His Haircut to Request 1 Weapon from the Barber
Teacher's Fatal Mistake Allowed Uvalde Shooter Instant Access to Locked-Down School
Report: Uvalde School Parents Tased and Arrested While Trying to Save Kids
Texas DPS Confirms Gunman Entered School Through Apparently Unlocked Door, No Police Officer Present
See more...

Conversation